403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Soothe Healthcare Signs Strategic Mou With Japan's Osaki Medical To Bring Premium Mother & Baby Care Products To India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26th December 2025: Soothe Healthcare Private Limited, one of India's leading personal hygiene and wellness companies, has signed a landmark MoU with Osaki Medical Corporation, Japan, marking Osaki's first-ever entry into the Indian market. This strategic collaboration aims to introduce premium Japanese feminine hygiene, maternity, and baby care products to Indian consumers.
The announcement is followed by Soothe Healthcare's recent INR 45 crore fundraise from existing investors and a group of Ultra High Net-Worth (UHNI) family offices, reinforcing strong investor confidence in the company's innovation-driven, women-centric growth strategy.
Under the MoU, Osaki Medical will bring its globally recognized range of Feminine, Mother & Baby Hygiene products, including postpartum care solutions, renowned for Japanese precision manufacturing, stringent safety standards, and uncompromising quality. These products, currently imported from Japan, will cater to India's growing demand for premium hygiene solutions. Aligned with the Government's vision, both companies plan to begin local manufacturing in the second phase under the 'Make in India for India and for the World' initiative, strengthening India's role as a global manufacturing hub.
Commenting on the development, Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare, said, "Osaki Medical is globally respected for its premium quality and Japanese precision. This partnership reflects our commitment to introducing world-class hygiene solutions to Indian consumers. With India's feminine hygiene market projected to grow at over 15% CAGR and a population of more than 700 million women, the need for high-quality, safe, and innovative products has never been greater. By combining Osaki's product excellence with Soothe's strong distribution network, we aim to set new benchmarks in women's care."
Mr. Masao Osaki, President of Osaki Medical Corporation added, "Partnering with Soothe Healthcare allows us to combine Japanese product excellence with a trusted Indian distribution partner to better serve women in a high-potential market."
Soothe Healthcare will leverage its pan-India distribution network spanning over 210,000 retail outlets, pharmacies, defence canteens, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms to ensure widespread availability of Osaki Medical's products. This partnership combines Osaki's product excellence and decades of expertise in women's healthcare with Soothe's proven execution and deep consumer reach, aiming to elevate hygiene standards for millions of Indian women.
Baker Tilly ASA India, a leading global accounting and advisory firm, acted as the advisor to both the transactions, with the deal led by Mr. Naveen Sharma, Executive Director, and Ms. Jyotsna Saini. Osaki Medical was advised by MUFG Bank Japan.
About Soothe Healthcare
Soothe Healthcare, a Spirit of Manufacturing Award winning Indian company, that manufactures, distributes, and markets personal & feminine hygiene products under its brands Paree Sanitary Pads and Super Cute's Baby Diapers.
Soothe Healthcare has an omni-channel distribution network spanning over 2.1 lakh retail outlets, modern trade, and top e-commerce & quick commerce platforms. We remain committed to enhancing health & hygiene standards and improving the quality of life of the community we are a part of.
About Osaki Medical
For more than 80 years, Osaki Medical has produced medical supplies that are finely attuned to the needs of our customers in the medical and nursing care fields, and are highly safe, functional, and cost-effective. Our unique product creation mindset that we have consistently cherished since we were first founded is embodied in each and every one of our products.
We will continue to be driven by a sense of responsibility and purpose that we are producing products on which people's lives and health depend, and to help people lead healthy lives through products created with originality and inventiveness.
The announcement is followed by Soothe Healthcare's recent INR 45 crore fundraise from existing investors and a group of Ultra High Net-Worth (UHNI) family offices, reinforcing strong investor confidence in the company's innovation-driven, women-centric growth strategy.
Under the MoU, Osaki Medical will bring its globally recognized range of Feminine, Mother & Baby Hygiene products, including postpartum care solutions, renowned for Japanese precision manufacturing, stringent safety standards, and uncompromising quality. These products, currently imported from Japan, will cater to India's growing demand for premium hygiene solutions. Aligned with the Government's vision, both companies plan to begin local manufacturing in the second phase under the 'Make in India for India and for the World' initiative, strengthening India's role as a global manufacturing hub.
Commenting on the development, Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare, said, "Osaki Medical is globally respected for its premium quality and Japanese precision. This partnership reflects our commitment to introducing world-class hygiene solutions to Indian consumers. With India's feminine hygiene market projected to grow at over 15% CAGR and a population of more than 700 million women, the need for high-quality, safe, and innovative products has never been greater. By combining Osaki's product excellence with Soothe's strong distribution network, we aim to set new benchmarks in women's care."
Mr. Masao Osaki, President of Osaki Medical Corporation added, "Partnering with Soothe Healthcare allows us to combine Japanese product excellence with a trusted Indian distribution partner to better serve women in a high-potential market."
Soothe Healthcare will leverage its pan-India distribution network spanning over 210,000 retail outlets, pharmacies, defence canteens, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms to ensure widespread availability of Osaki Medical's products. This partnership combines Osaki's product excellence and decades of expertise in women's healthcare with Soothe's proven execution and deep consumer reach, aiming to elevate hygiene standards for millions of Indian women.
Baker Tilly ASA India, a leading global accounting and advisory firm, acted as the advisor to both the transactions, with the deal led by Mr. Naveen Sharma, Executive Director, and Ms. Jyotsna Saini. Osaki Medical was advised by MUFG Bank Japan.
About Soothe Healthcare
Soothe Healthcare, a Spirit of Manufacturing Award winning Indian company, that manufactures, distributes, and markets personal & feminine hygiene products under its brands Paree Sanitary Pads and Super Cute's Baby Diapers.
Soothe Healthcare has an omni-channel distribution network spanning over 2.1 lakh retail outlets, modern trade, and top e-commerce & quick commerce platforms. We remain committed to enhancing health & hygiene standards and improving the quality of life of the community we are a part of.
About Osaki Medical
For more than 80 years, Osaki Medical has produced medical supplies that are finely attuned to the needs of our customers in the medical and nursing care fields, and are highly safe, functional, and cost-effective. Our unique product creation mindset that we have consistently cherished since we were first founded is embodied in each and every one of our products.
We will continue to be driven by a sense of responsibility and purpose that we are producing products on which people's lives and health depend, and to help people lead healthy lives through products created with originality and inventiveness.
User:- Lalit Pandey
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment