Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Marry In Udaipur In February 2026? Read On

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly ready to take their relationship forward. The much-adored couple, according to several reports, got engaged in October 2025 and now plans to tie the knot in February 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Social media has been buzzing with claims that the wedding will be held on February 26 at a luxurious palace in Udaipur. Although these reports have gone viral, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed or denied the news so far.

Sources close to the pair told NDTV that the engagement took place on October 3 in Hyderabad, at Vijay's residence, in an intimate ceremony attended only by family members and close friends. The celebration was described as simple and graceful, marking an emotional milestone for the two stars.

Rashmika Mandanna On Her Engagement

During a promotional event for her film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about her engagement. She hinted that the news was already known to many, which sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Meanwhile, Vijay's team reportedly confirmed that the couple plans to marry next year, much to the delight of their admirers.

Rumours of their engagement first began when Rashmika shared a video featuring her pet dog, Aura. Eagle-eyed fans noticed a glittering diamond ring on her finger, which many assumed was a gift from Vijay. Around the same period, Vijay too was seen wearing a ring while visiting Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Maha Samadhi in Andhra Pradesh with his family.

Rashmika and Vijay's love story started on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and continued through Dear Comrade (2019). Their sizzling on-screen chemistry gradually evolved into an off-screen romance. Now, after years of speculation, their upcoming wedding is being touted as one of the most awaited celebrity events of 2026.

Before her relationship with Vijay, Rashmika was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty in 2017, but the engagement ended the following year.