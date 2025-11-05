Ahmed Khan Shares Picture With Akshay Kumar After Wrapping Song For 'Welcome To The Jungle'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan shared a picture with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar as they wrapped up the Dubai schedule for a song from the upcoming comedy entertainer 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

Ahmed took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from onboard a flight. The picture also featured Disha Patani and his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan.

For the caption, he wrote:“From set life to jet life. Fun time after wrapping the dubai Song #welcometothejungle.”

Welcome to the Jungle stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

It is the third installment of the Welcome franchise. The first part was released in 2007 and was by Anees Bazmee. Described as a "loose remake" of 1999 English comedy Mickey Blue Eyes, it stars Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat.

Welcome Back released in 2015. A sequel to the 2007 film Welcome, it features an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Shiney Ahuja, Ankita Srivastava in her debut, with Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal and Naseeruddin Shah.

Talking about Ahmed, he was born in Pune and performed as a child actor in Mr. India before pursuing a career as a choreographer. After Mr. India, Khan choreographed the films Taal, Ghajini, and Kick. During this period, he also directed Lakeer – Forbidden Lines, Baaghi 2 and worked on the comedy Fool & Final wrote and produced Paathshaala and Ek Paheli Leela.

Ahmed served as judge on Dance India Dance Lil Master during its third season, and was popular among contestants, who referred to him as "Pappi King". In 2019, he served as a judge on the ninth season of the reality competition show Nach Baliye.