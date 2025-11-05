Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) Corporate Presentation - November 2025

Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has issued a corporate presentation "Providing a Secure and Reliable Supply of Lithium to Power the Future". The Investment Highlights: Scale: - #1 North American hard rock pure-play lithium producer. - Combined lithium Ore Reserve Estimate of 106Mt @ 1.15% Li2O and M&I Mineral Resource estimate totalling 183Mt @ 1.16% Li2O. Growth: - NAL expansion study confirms lower costs and strong returns. - Diversified growth portfolio with optionality across three DFS-stage development projects. Strategically Positioned: - Only major North American hard-rock lithium project in production. - Access to global demand centres to supply the EV and battery supply chain. *To view the presentation, please visit: -p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">

