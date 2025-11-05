Panama's MICI Confirms A Meeting With Chiquita In Order To Reactivate Banana Exports -
“They are working according to what was agreed in the memorandum of understanding that we signed,” Moltó explained, noting that the cleaning of the banana farms and the hiring of personnel for their maintenance are currently underway. The first phase of the project involves hiring 3,000 employees, and an additional 2,000 positions are planned to be added in January, in line with the agreements reached during President José Raúl Mulino's official tour to Brazil last August.
“We should begin exporting Panamanian bananas in January, which is excellent news. It is our main export product, and it is very positive that it is returning to international markets,” stated the head of the MICI. Moltó highlighted that bananas have historically been the country's largest export product, and noted that, so far this year, Panama has surpassed the monthly export records registered in the last 15 years, even without including copper or bananas. “We are supporting our exporters and producers to sell abroad. We want to continue strengthening strategic sectors like cocoa, without neglecting other sectors such as pineapple, coffee, and seafood,” he concluded.
