One Of Panama's Most Wanted Was Captured: A Farmer Was Defrauded Of $8,000 In Chiriquí

2025-11-05 11:06:03
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Chiriquí: The National Police reported this Wednesday, November 5, on the arrest in Chiriquí of Julio Mosquera Peña, who had an arrest warrant and had been wanted for five months for alleged involvement in a fraud case. Mosquera, along with Hugo Del Cid Castillo, was wanted by the Regional Prosecutor's Office of Chiriquí for allegedly deceiving a farmer into selling him a non-existent car and land, obtaining about $8,000 between December 2022 and February 2023 in the district of David. Because of this, Peña, like Del Cid, is being investigated for the crime against economic assets in its form of fraud.

Newsroom Panama

