Colombia's María Corina Machado: 'Maduro Started This War Trump Is Ending It'

Colombia's María Corina Machado: 'Maduro Started This War Trump Is Ending It'
“President Trump's strategy toward this criminal, narco-terrorist structure is absolutely correct because Maduro is not a legitimate head of state; he is the head of this narco-terrorist structure that is waging war against the Venezuelan people,” Machado said.
Machado recalled that“the impact has been fundamental” of Trump's strategy, whose administration declared the drug cartels Los Soles and Tren de Aragua, which operate in Venezuela, as terrorist groups. According to Trump, the drugs sent by terrorist groups have killed at least 300,000 Americans in recent years. According to US media, Trump is reportedly considering bombing military targets in Venezuela.
However, Trump authorized agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations in Venezuelan territory. The US president has declined to reveal to reporters when he will carry out his operation in Venezuela, which would not be an invasion, but would be more related to the removal of Maduro and the alleged leaders of terrorist groups, such as Vladimir Padrino López and Diosdado Cabello.
