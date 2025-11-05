Colombia's María Corina Machado: 'Maduro Started This War Trump Is Ending It'

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Therefore, US President Donald Trump is“finishing it” amid the deployment of troops, ships and aircraft in the southern Caribbean Sea. It is estimated that in this troop deployment, 15 alleged“narco-boats” have been intercepted in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific, where 65 men have died. Machado, who has been in hiding for more than a year and a half, participated virtually in the America Business Forum, held in Miami, USA.

“President Trump's strategy toward this criminal, narco-terrorist structure is absolutely correct because Maduro is not a legitimate head of state; he is the head of this narco-terrorist structure that is waging war against the Venezuelan people,” Machado said.

Machado recalled that“the impact has been fundamental” of Trump's strategy, whose administration declared the drug cartels Los Soles and Tren de Aragua, which operate in Venezuela, as terrorist groups. According to Trump, the drugs sent by terrorist groups have killed at least 300,000 Americans in recent years. According to US media, Trump is reportedly considering bombing military targets in Venezuela.

However, Trump authorized agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations in Venezuelan territory. The US president has declined to reveal to reporters when he will carry out his operation in Venezuela, which would not be an invasion, but would be more related to the removal of Maduro and the alleged leaders of terrorist groups, such as Vladimir Padrino López and Diosdado Cabello.