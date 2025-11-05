Agro Biciuffa Inaugurates Its New Official Case IH Branch In Sáenz Peña And Strengthens Its Presence In Northern Argentina

MENAFN - 3BL) Agro Biciuffa, an official dealer of CNH brand, Case IH, inaugurated its new branch in the city of Sáenz Peña, strategically located on National Route 16, in the heart of the province of Chaco. With this new point of attention, the company reinforces its commitment to producers in northern Argentina, offering a modern, sustainable and connected space, designed under the New Gen Partners concept.

With more than 20 years of experience in the market, Agro Biciuffa has established itself as a leading family business for its transparency, professionalism and after-sales service. The new property has a total of 40,000m2. The facilities include a workshop, service area, spare parts warehouse, exhibition yard and Connect Room, equipped with advanced telemetry technology to monitor the performance of the machines in real time.

Sustainability is also part of the DNA of the new building, which incorporates solar panels, rainwater harvesting system, selective waste collection, natural ventilation and landscaping with native species, all aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting a sustainable environment.

"This opening reflects the sustained growth of our network in a key region for the country's agricultural production. Agro Biciuffa is an example of evolution and commitment, with facilities that integrate innovation, sustainability and first-class service. The New Gen Partners concept is reflected in every detail of this new headquarters, designed to offer the best customer experience," said Marcos Foti, Head of Network Development at Case IH.