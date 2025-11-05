Agro Biciuffa Inaugurates Its New Official Case IH Branch In Sáenz Peña And Strengthens Its Presence In Northern Argentina

Agro Biciuffa Inaugurates Its New Official Case IH Branch In Sáenz Peña And Strengthens Its Presence In Northern Argentina
With more than 20 years of experience in the market, Agro Biciuffa has established itself as a leading family business for its transparency, professionalism and after-sales service. The new property has a total of 40,000m2. The facilities include a workshop, service area, spare parts warehouse, exhibition yard and Connect Room, equipped with advanced telemetry technology to monitor the performance of the machines in real time.
Sustainability is also part of the DNA of the new building, which incorporates solar panels, rainwater harvesting system, selective waste collection, natural ventilation and landscaping with native species, all aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting a sustainable environment.
"This opening reflects the sustained growth of our network in a key region for the country's agricultural production. Agro Biciuffa is an example of evolution and commitment, with facilities that integrate innovation, sustainability and first-class service. The New Gen Partners concept is reflected in every detail of this new headquarters, designed to offer the best customer experience," said Marcos Foti, Head of Network Development at Case IH.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment