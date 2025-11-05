Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yami Gautam Upcoming Movies: Haq To Nayi Naveli Check Full List

Yami Gautam Upcoming Movies: Yami Gautam's film 'Haq' is set to release on November 7. Before this film's release, let's check out the full list of Yami's upcoming movies

Yami Gautam's film 'Haq' is hitting theaters on November 7. Emraan Hashmi is also in a lead role with Yami in this movie.

The horror-comedy 'Nayi Naveli' is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Along with Yami Gautam, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in a lead role.

Yami Gautam and Adah Sharma will be seen together in the film 'Tamasur'. The release date hasn't been announced, but it's said to be out by next year.

Yami Gautam will appear in the sequel to the 2023 film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga'. The shooting for this movie is set to begin soon.

Yami Gautam will be seen in an untitled film by Ramesh Taurani. She will star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in this movie.

