Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: SS Rajamouli, Prabhas' Movie Earns THIS Check

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 6: 'Baahubali: The Epic' had a strong earning on its sixth day too. The Telugu version had a 13.25% occupancy. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'Baahubali: The Epic' is a re-edited version of the two original films. It earned an estimated ₹28.15 crore in its first 5 days. Here's the day 6 collection.

On Wednesday, Baahubali: The Epic had a total Telugu occupancy of 13.25%. Morning shows were at 11.89%, afternoon at 16.33%, and evening at 11.52%. Night show data is still awaited.

'Baahubali The Epic' collected ₹1.85 crore on Monday and ₹1.95 crore on Tuesday. On day six, it earned about ₹1.03 crore, bringing its total to ₹29.28 Cr.

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by Arka Media Works, the film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles.

'Baahubali: The Beginning' was released in 2015, and its sequel, 'The Conclusion', in 2017. Both films were massive blockbusters that drew huge crowds to theaters.