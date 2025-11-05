Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department is warning of a risk of thunderstorms along with rain in the Telugu states. Do you know which areas are likely to get rain today?

IMD Rain Alert: The monsoon season ended long ago... the southwest monsoon that brings rain left the country a month ago. But the rains haven't left the Telugu states. In fact, low pressures, depressions, and cyclones forming in the Bay of Bengal are causing more rain than the monsoon season. We recently saw the devastation caused by Cyclone Mocha in Andhra Pradesh. It also brought heavy rains to Telangana. Before we can forget the havoc of Cyclone Mocha, the weather department is warning that conditions are again becoming favorable for rain... this is a matter of some concern for the people of the Telugu states.

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority MD Prakhar Jain stated that a trough is currently extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal to northern Kerala across Tamil Nadu. Additionally, a surface circulation is persisting in the west-central Bay of Bengal adjacent to the coast. Due to their influence, the APSDMA has announced that several districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience rain.

Today (November 6, Thursday), the Disaster Management Authority announced that light to moderate rain is likely in parts of Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. There is a risk of lightning during the rain... so people are advised to be cautious.

Yesterday (November 5, Wednesday), moderate rains fell in AP. By 4 PM, B. Cherlapalli in Prakasam district received the highest rainfall of 65.2 mm. The APSDMA reported that Gandlapenta in Sri Sathya Sai district recorded 45 mm, Rapur in Nellore district 40.5 mm, and Vijayawada East 39 mm of rainfall.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has indicated that there is a chance of rain in Telangana on Thursday as well. Light rains are expected due to cumulonimbus clouds. It has been announced that moderate rains are likely, especially in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts. A yellow alert has been issued as there is a possibility of rain with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).