This Election Is About Ensuring Bihar's Overall Development: Dy CM Vijay Sinha

MENAFN - IANS) Lakhisarai (Bihar), Nov 6 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday cast his vote in Lakhisarai, urging people to participate in large numbers and emphasising that this election is not just about forming a government but about ensuring the state's overall development.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay Sinha said,“After Chhath Puja, the great festival of democracy has now arrived. The people of Bihar should come forward and cast their votes enthusiastically. This voting is not only to elect a government but also to build and develop Bihar. It is high time to end 'jungle raj,' 'gundaraj,' and the atrocities of those who have exploited the people of the state. Vote for those who truly believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), he added,“RJD has become a symbol of oppression. It turned the word 'Bihari' into an insult. The party has been synonymous with kidnapping, loot, and crime. Under Lalu Yadav's leadership, Bihar suffered. This time, the people will choose peace and progress.”

Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts of the state.

Voting is being conducted in 121 Assembly constituencies, and 1314 candidates, including 1192 male and 122 female candidates, are in the fray of this election.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 3,75,13,302 electors, including 1,98,35,325 males, 1,76,77,219 females, and 758 third gender voters, will decide the fate of 1314 candidates in this election.

The total number of polling stations is 45,341, including 36,733 in the rural areas and 8,608 in the urban areas.

The ECI has declared 320 model stations, 926 women-managed, and 107 PwD-managed in these districts. The webcasting will be available in all 45,341 polling stations.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m. in the general booths. However, in six Assembly constituencies located in Naxal-affected areas, voting will conclude at 5 p.m.

A mock poll was conducted between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., in the presence of booth-level agents, before polling opened to the public.

Voting is underway in Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Buxar.

Unprecedented security arrangements are in place for the first phase.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across all 18 districts, with special patrols positioned at sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths.

The Patna district administration said security personnel have been stationed at every booth to prevent any disturbance or spread of rumours.

Patna alone has 5,677 polling stations, including 541 women-only stations, 49 model polling stations, 14 PwD-friendly polling stations and three youth-themed booths.