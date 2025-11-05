Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market CAGR To Be At 8.4% From 2025 To 2029 $517.79 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market?The market size for automobiles and heavy equipment has witnessed robust growth in the past few years. Expected to expand from $345.22 billion in 2024 to $374.76 billion in 2025, it will demonstrate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth observed during the historic period is due to factors such as industrialization and urbanization, increased demand for personal transportation, government policies and regulations, along with rising disposable income and economic growth.

The market size for automobiles and heavy equipment is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $517.79 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include an increase in interest towards electric and hybrid vehicles, the assimilation of robotics and automated technologies, a growing emphasis on energy conservation and sustainability, contributions from the private sector, and growth in the real estate sector. Key trends expected to prevail over the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence, technological advancements, traceability of the supply chain, the application of high-resolution imaging radar technology, and the adoption of automated software solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market?

The surge in demand for self-driving transportation is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automobile and heavy equipment trucking industries in the coming years. Autonomous vehicles, which use a fully automated driving system, are capable of responding to external circumstances that a human operator would typically manage. For example, G2 Inc., a US-based company specializing in IT and internet services, reported in January 2022 that the worldwide autonomous vehicle industry is growing at a rate of 16% annually, with more than 1,400 autonomous trucks, cars, and other vehicles undergoing testing. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for autonomous transportation fosters the growth of the automobile and heavy equipment trucking sectors.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market?

Major players in the Automobiles And Heavy Equipment include:

. American Rail Center Logistics

. CEVA Logistics

. DHL

. FedEx Corporation

. United Parcel Service Inc.

. Schneider National Inc.

. C.H. Robinson

. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

. Toyota Motor Corporation

. Volkswagen Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Industry?

Key players in the automotive and heavy-duty trucking industry are concentrating their efforts on creating novel tech-based advancements, such as upgraded heavy-duty trucks, to cater more effectively to customer needs and optimize operations. Upgraded heavy-duty trucks offer superior performance, higher fuel efficiency, cutting-edge safety measures, and contemporary technology to cater more proficiently to the transforming needs of sectors like construction and logistics. For instance, Eicher Motors Limited, a company based in India dealing with automotive, unveiled the Non-Stop Series in November 2023. The series, developed specifically for long-haul transports within India, comprises four distinct models including the Eicher Pro 6019XPT, Eicher Pro 6048XP, Eicher Pro 6055XP, and Eicher Pro 6055XP 4x2. These models are fueled by high-efficiency VEDX engines designed for optimal performance and torque. Constructed with the construction and infrastructure sectors in mind, these trucks boast modern connectivity features, one of which is an Uptime Center for predictive diagnostics, contributing to a reduction in downtime.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market Report?

The automobiles and heavy equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Business Services, Managed Services, System Integrator, Other Types

2) By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

3) By Application: Cars And Light Trucks, Medium And Heavy Trucks, Farm And Construction Equipment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Business Services: Consulting Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Training And Support Services

2) By Managed Services: Fleet Management Services, Remote Monitoring And Diagnostics, Data Analytics And Optimization Services

3) By System Integrator: Software Integration Services, Hardware Integration Services, Automation And Control System Integration

4) By Other Types: Financial Services, Spare Parts And Aftermarket Services, Leasing And Rental Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Automobiles And Heavy Equipment Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was dominant in the automobiles and heavy equipment market, with North America following as the second largest. The market report for automobiles and heavy equipment surveyed various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

