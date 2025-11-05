Marimed Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the“Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Management Commentary “During the third quarter, we continued to make progress on our plan to own top-selling, national consumer cannabis brands, while also delivering sequential increases in revenue, adjusted EBIDTA, and operating cash flow,” said Jon Levine, MariMed Chief Executive Officer.“We had another strong quarter of wholesale sales, which is a core component of our 'Expand the Brand' growth strategy. Another critical part of the strategy is to bring our innovative, top-selling brand portfolio to new markets in high-growth states. New agreements we announced during and after the third quarter will widen distribution of our brands to Maine, Pennsylvania, and New York.” “We delivered sequential growth in both wholesale and retail revenues for the third quarter, and reported a substantial increase in adjusted net income,” said Mario Pinho, MariMed Chief Financial Officer.““Wholesale expansion in Massachusetts and Illinois, the launch of adult-use sales in Delaware, and higher retail transactions across our network fueled topline growth. While new competition impacted our Metropolis, Illinois location, we improved profitability through disciplined cost management and operational efficiencies, without compromising product quality or the customer experience.” Financial Highlights 1 The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 40.8 $ 40.6 $ 118.2 $ 118.8 GAAP Gross margin 40 % 41 % 40 % 42 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 41 % 43 % 42 % 43 % GAAP Net loss $ (2.9 ) $ (1.0 ) $ (9.8 ) $ (4.2 ) Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (1.5 ) $ 0.5 $ (5.1 ) $ (0.5 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.1 $ 4.7 $ 12.4 $ 13.5 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 13 % 12 % 11 % 11 %

1See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled“Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss these results. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed's Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: Q325 MRMD Earnings Call.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:



July 14: Expanded the distribution of Betty's EddiesTM to Maine for both adult-use cannabis consumers and medical patients through a new licensing partnership.

July 31: Announced a Managed Services Agreement (“MSA”) to assume day-to-day management of a cultivation and processing facility in Pennsylvania owned by a division of multi-state cannabis operator TILT Holdings. In addition, the companies announced a licensing agreement that will enable MariMed to distribute its award-winning, branded products in Pennsylvania, which is anticipated to become the next state to expand its legal cannabis program to include adult-use sales. The Company anticipates distribution to begin in 2026 following regulatory approval.



OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company announced the following further developments:





October 23: Signed a licensing agreement with a licensed, vertically integrated cannabis operator in New York that will enable the Company to expand distribution of its branded products in that state. The Company anticipates distribution to begin in 2026, following the build-out of a new kitchen at the licensee's production facility as well as regulatory approval.



October 28: Completed a strategic review and exited the Missouri market, ceasing management of a third-party licensed cannabis operator.

November 3: Entered into manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and marketing agreements to launch hemp-derived THC products. A hemp-derived THC version of the Company's VibationsTM hydrating drink mix is expected to be the first product available to consumers, with anticipated distribution in Rhode Island by early 2026.



DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, and planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Operating expenses and Non-GAAP Net income (loss), as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Operating expenses, Income (loss) from operations, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company's financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company's calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:



depreciation and amortization of property and equipment;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

impairment or write-downs of acquired intangible assets;

inventory revaluation;

stock-based compensation;

severance;

legal settlements; and acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Bubby's BakedTM, VibationsTM, InHouseTM, and Nature's HeritageTM, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit .

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,596 $ 7,282 Accounts receivable, net 7,955 8,742 Inventory 40,040 33,488 Deferred rents receivable - 556 Notes receivable, current portion 866 52 Other current assets 4,636 3,389 Total current assets 60,093 53,509 Property and equipment, net 91,253 94,167 Intangible assets, net 18,019 18,639 Goodwill 22,655 15,812 Notes receivable, net of current portion - 840 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,973 8,730 Finance lease right-of-use assets 4,551 4,073 Other assets 1,055 11,219 Total assets $ 205,599 $ 206,989 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, current portion $ 2,323 $ 5,126 Accounts payable 11,241 13,189 Accrued expenses and other 9,026 4,435 Deferred revenue 1,654 1,329 Income taxes payable 28,133 21,922 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,982 1,988 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,225 2,018 Total current liabilities 56,584 50,007 Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 70,863 69,860 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,833 7,549 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,173 1,926 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 136,553 129,442 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock - 4,275 Total mezzanine equity 14,725 19,000 Stockholders' equity Common stock 394 381 Additional paid-in capital 179,057 173,366 Accumulated deficit (123,301 ) (113,448 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,829 ) (1,752 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,321 58,547 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 205,599 $ 206,989





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 40,764 $ 40,595 $ 118,176 $ 118,760 Cost of revenue 24,401 23,813 70,797 68,803 Gross profit 16,363 16,782 47,379 49,957 Gross margin 40.1 % 41.3 % 40.1 % 42.1 % Operating expenses: Personnel 7,028 7,255 21,761 20,678 Marketing and promotion 1,121 1,827 2,810 5,484 General and administrative 6,592 6,100 19,185 19,044 Acquisition-related and other 145 371 396 805 Bad debt (122 ) (116 ) 1,522 (131 ) Total operating expenses 14,764 15,437 45,674 45,880 Income from operations 1,599 1,345 1,705 4,077 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,825 ) (1,705 ) (5,349 ) (5,058 ) Interest income 25 25 74 76 Other income (expense), net 19 - 36 (50 ) Total interest and other expense, net (1,781 ) (1,680 ) (5,239 ) (5,032 ) Loss before income taxes (182 ) (335 ) (3,534 ) (955 ) Provision for income taxes 2,759 655 6,281 3,211 Net loss (2,941 ) (990 ) (9,815 ) (4,166 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 7 16 38 34 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,948 ) $ (1,006 ) $ (9,853 ) $ (4,200 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 392,613 380,599 388,394 378,449 Diluted 392,613 380,599 388,394 378,449





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,853 ) $ (4,200 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 38 34 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 6,036 5,749 Amortization of intangible assets 2,592 2,065 Stock-based compensation 1,478 772 Amortization of warrants issued as payment for services received - 218 Amortization of debt discount 339 265 Amortization of debt issuance costs 54 55 Payment-in-kind interest 30 151 Bad debt expense (income) 1,522 (131 ) Obligations settled with common stock 3 7 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 245 (20 ) Loss on changes in fair value of investments - 145 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 973 9 Deferred rents receivable 12 55 Inventory (2,933 ) (9,669 ) Other current assets (270 ) 404 Other assets (2,707 ) 1,434 Accounts payable (2,690 ) 4,220 Accrued expenses and other 2,903 2,786 Deferred revenue 283 240 Income taxes payable 6,211 2,609 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,266 7,198 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,134 ) (10,902 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired, and asset purchases 231 (4,250 ) Advances toward future business combinations and asset purchases (50 ) - Purchases and renewals of cannabis licenses (301 ) (663 ) Proceeds from notes receivable 26 13 Return on investment - 44 Proceeds from disposal of assets 45 22 Due from third party - (197 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,183 ) (15,933 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan - 5,077 Proceeds from mortgages 2,000 1,163 Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt (9 ) - Principal payments of mortgages (1,105 ) (207 ) Repayment and retirement of mortgages (689 ) - Principal payments of promissory notes (2,876 ) (783 ) Principal payments of finance leases (975 ) (1,252 ) Distributions (115 ) (120 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,769 ) 3,878 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (686 ) (4,857 ) Cash and equivalents, beginning of year 7,282 14,645 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,596 $ 9,788





MariMed Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Income from operations $ 1,599 $ 1,345 $ 1,705 $ 4,077 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,115 1,803 6,036 5,749 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 674 882 2,592 2,065 Stock-based compensation 382 280 1,478 772 Severance 224 - 224 - Acquisition-related and other 145 371 396 805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,139 $ 4,681 $ 12,431 $ 13,468 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP Income from operations 3.9 % 3.3 % 1.4 % 3.4 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5.2 % 4.4 % 5.1 % 4.8 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.7 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 1.7 % Stock-based compensation 0.9 % 0.7 % 1.3 % 0.7 % Severance 0.5 % - % 0.2 % - % Acquisition-related and other 0.4 % 0.9 % 0.3 % 0.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.6 % 11.5 % 10.5 % 11.3 %





GAAP Gross margin 40.1 % 41.3 % 40.1 % 42.1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 0.9 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 41.4 % 42.6 % 41.5 % 43.0 %





GAAP Operating expenses $ 14,764 $ 15,437 $ 45,674 $ 45,880 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (161 ) (360 ) (969 ) (965 ) Stock-based compensation (382 ) (280 ) (1,478 ) (772 ) Severance (224 ) - (224 ) - Acquisition-related and other (145 ) (371 ) (396 ) (805 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 13,852 $ 14,426 $ 42,607 $ 43,338





GAAP Net loss $ (2,941 ) $ (990 ) $ (9,815 ) $ (4,166 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 674 882 2,592 2,065 Stock-based compensation 382 280 1,478 772 Severance 224 - 224 - Acquisition-related and other 145 371 396 805 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,516 ) $ 543 $ (5,125 ) $ (524 )





MariMed Inc.

Supplemental Information

Revenue Components

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product sales - retail $ 22,573 $ 23,388 $ 65,637 $ 69,151 Product sales - wholesale 18,031 16,310 51,948 46,683 Other revenue 160 897 591 2,926 Total revenue $ 40,764 $ 40,595 $ 118,176 $ 118,760