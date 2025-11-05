North Texas Food Bank Unveils Container Pantry Sponsored by American Heart Association and Medical City Healthcare, supported by the HCA Healthcare Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pantry celebrates Medical City Healthcare, supported by the HCA Healthcare Foundation, and the American Heart Association's $50,000 gift to support neighbors facing hunger. Each Container Pantry helps provide access to over 350,000 meals annually.

Dallas, TX, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) unveiled this week its newly cobranded container pantry, sponsored by the American Heart Association and Medical City Healthcare, supported by the HCA Healthcare Foundation, which together provided a $50,000 sponsorship to NTFB's Container Pantry initiative. Their partnership enabled the placement of the branded Container Pantry at Uplift Infinity Preparatory in Irving as well as a Produce Pod in McKinney. Both pantries are increasing the availability of fresh produce for families facing hunger at a time when 1 in 6 North Texans and 1 in 5 children experience food insecurity.

“We could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without the generous support of partners like the American Heart Association and Medical City Healthcare,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of North Texas Food Bank.“Over 254,000 children in North Texas don't always know where their next meal will come from, and this partnership provides additional access to nutritious food while also delivering the hope and nourishment that students need to be equipped to succeed in the classroom.”

The Container Pantry initiative, in partnership with Uplift Infinity, is an innovative, community-based solution that underscores the shared vision of NTFB, Medical City Healthcare, and the American Heart Association to combat hunger while promoting health. The Container Pantries, introduced by NTFB in 2021, provide a short-term solution to address unmet demand for food assistance while a longer-term solution is being assessed. Each Container Pantry has the capacity to hold roughly 3,000 pounds of food, including fresh produce and pantry staples. If operational three days a week, each Container Pantry can provide access to 360,000 nutritious meals a year.

“Good nutrition is the foundation of good health. We are proud to advance healthcare through partnerships like this Container Pantry at Uplift Infinity, which provides essential support to families who need it most,” said Medical City Healthcare President Allen Harrison.“This effort reflects our system of care's commitment to serve our community-inside our hospitals and also in the neighborhoods we call home.”

The Container Pantry is stocked with nutritious food and is set up to allow neighbors to walk through and select the foods they know their families need and can use. Uplift Infinity also hosts a monthly drive-through food distribution. Since first partnering with NTFB in 2023, Uplift Infinity has provided families and students with access to over 115,000 meals.

“The ability of our communities to thrive should not be hindered by a lack of nutrition access. American Heart Association is proud to continue our support of the community with this pantry, and we hope others in North Texas see what is possible and are motivated to act,“said Jenny Eyer, Vice President of Community Impact for American Heart Association in North Texas.

Since the government shutdown began on October 1, the Container Pantry has also enabled Uplift Infinity to meet a surge in demand for food assistance from families, whether because of lost federal wages or the loss of SNAP benefits. As an integral part of the Uplift community, the Container Pantry has provided readily accessible support that families can easily access during times of crisis.

“Partnerships like this make an incredible difference in the lives of our scholars and families. We have seen a sharp rise in the number of households requesting food assistance, and thanks to this pantry, we can offer support right here at Uplift. Having food available on campus helps ensure our students can focus on learning, while parents know they have a reliable resource to help them through difficult times. It is helping us strengthen our community in ways that go far beyond the classroom,” said Yasmin Bhatia, CEO of Uplift Education.

Cunningham added that while the impacts of food insecurity can be harmful to anyone, they can be particularly devastating for children, underscoring the importance of partnerships like this one.

“Through the Container Pantry at Uplift Infinity, American Heart Association and Medical City Healthcare are helping ensure students have the nourishment they need to focus, grow and thrive,” she said.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. Dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities, the organization has been a leading source of health information for more than one hundred years. Supported by more than 35 million volunteers globally, we fund groundbreaking research, advocate for the public's health, and provide critical resources to save and improve lives affected by cardiovascular disease and stroke. By driving breakthroughs and implementing proven solutions in science, policy, and care, we work tirelessly to advance health and transform lives every day. Connect with us on heart, Facebook, X or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

About Medical City Healthcare

Committed to the care and improvement of human life, Medical City Healthcare strives to deliver excellence and provide high-quality healthcare in the communities it serves. With the resources and strength of HCA Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of quality healthcare services with 185 hospitals in the United States and England, Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region's largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers. It includes 22 hospitals with 4,200 licensed beds, more than 5,000 active physicians, 7,000 nurses, 16,500 employees, 15 ambulatory surgery centers, 9 off-campus emergency rooms and 57 CareNow urgent care clinics. Three Medical City Healthcare hospitals are accredited comprehensive stroke centers, and 6 hold prestigious Magnet Recognized® designations on 10 campuses from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

About Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory, community charter schools in six cities in North Texas, Uplift offers students a safe, supportive place to learn with individualized attention in class and a priority on students' personal, intellectual, and emotional development. A multidisciplinary curriculum instills the value of hard work and prepares scholars for future success in their college and career pathway – all at no cost. Approximately 82% of students receive free or reduced lunch. Incredible, caring educators guide and teach over 23,000 students, with the majority being the first in their family to attend college. In the last 20 years, 100% of Uplift graduates have been accepted to colleges and universities.

Attachments



North Texas Food Bank Unveils Container Pantry Sponsored by American Heart Association and Medical City Healthcare, supported by the HCA Healthcare Foundation Uplift Container Pantry

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022... Lindsey Lyons Jones American Heart Association 214-441-4114... Janet St. James Medical City Healthcare 817-715-9868... Kimberly Esparza Uplift Education 469-358-6924...