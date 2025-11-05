Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Remitly To Host Investor Day On December 9, 2025


2025-11-05 04:18:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that it will host its first Investor Day since IPO on Tuesday, December 9, 2025 beginning at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT in New York City, NY.

A live webcast, accompanying presentation, and on-demand replay will be available here following the event.

About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly's digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

