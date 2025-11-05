403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bitcoin Tests A Familiar Floor As Traders Weigh A New High Or A Pause
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin is back at a familiar inflection point. For the fourth time in two years, weekly downward pressure has met the rising 50-week moving average-a level that acted like a springboard on October 13, 2023, September 23, 2024, and April 7, 2025.
This week's tag near that trend line has revived a simple question with big consequences: does the market have one more push to fresh highs, or does momentum need a breather?
Price history argues for patience with a constructive bias. Each prior visit to the 50-week average preceded a reversal and, eventually, new peaks. The long-term uptrend remains intact, with price still well above the deeper base built over 2023–24.
That said, the backdrop is more mixed than on earlier bounces: weekly momentum gauges have slipped, and relative strength sits below mid-range, leaving bulls in need of confirmation rather than blind faith.
For confirmation, traders are watching a weekly close that reclaims the short- and medium-term averages-roughly above 104,300 and 103,000-and, ideally, clears last week's high at 110,730.
That combination would indicate buyers have reasserted control and put a retest of the prior peak around 110–111k within reach; a subsequent weekly close through that zone would set up a new-high attempt. Failure to confirm carries its own markers.
One decisive-or two consecutive-weekly closes below the 50-week average near 100,350 would warn that the spring has lost tension, opening room for a fuller pullback toward layered supports around 95,000, then 92,000, with deeper cushion in the 85,000–80,000 region before any renewed advance.
For longer-horizon investors, the signal is straightforward: the primary trend is still up unless that 50-week level gives way with authority.
For shorter-term traders, risk control matters more than bravado -entries on confirmed reversals with stops tucked below the average preserve capital if the pattern finally fails.
The broader takeaway will please market pragmatists: when policy noise fades, disciplined positioning and price discovery tend to win.
Periods of fiscal excess and interventionist tilting rarely produce clarity; rules-based behavior and respect for market signals usually do. Bitcoin 's current test is another reminder that durable gains come not from slogans, but from letting the tape prove itself.
This week's tag near that trend line has revived a simple question with big consequences: does the market have one more push to fresh highs, or does momentum need a breather?
Price history argues for patience with a constructive bias. Each prior visit to the 50-week average preceded a reversal and, eventually, new peaks. The long-term uptrend remains intact, with price still well above the deeper base built over 2023–24.
That said, the backdrop is more mixed than on earlier bounces: weekly momentum gauges have slipped, and relative strength sits below mid-range, leaving bulls in need of confirmation rather than blind faith.
For confirmation, traders are watching a weekly close that reclaims the short- and medium-term averages-roughly above 104,300 and 103,000-and, ideally, clears last week's high at 110,730.
That combination would indicate buyers have reasserted control and put a retest of the prior peak around 110–111k within reach; a subsequent weekly close through that zone would set up a new-high attempt. Failure to confirm carries its own markers.
One decisive-or two consecutive-weekly closes below the 50-week average near 100,350 would warn that the spring has lost tension, opening room for a fuller pullback toward layered supports around 95,000, then 92,000, with deeper cushion in the 85,000–80,000 region before any renewed advance.
For longer-horizon investors, the signal is straightforward: the primary trend is still up unless that 50-week level gives way with authority.
For shorter-term traders, risk control matters more than bravado -entries on confirmed reversals with stops tucked below the average preserve capital if the pattern finally fails.
The broader takeaway will please market pragmatists: when policy noise fades, disciplined positioning and price discovery tend to win.
Periods of fiscal excess and interventionist tilting rarely produce clarity; rules-based behavior and respect for market signals usually do. Bitcoin 's current test is another reminder that durable gains come not from slogans, but from letting the tape prove itself.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment