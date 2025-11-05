São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, November 5, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Tash Sultana at Audio (Barra Funda), RY X at Teatro Renault (Bela Vista), The Black Kings of the Blues at Bourbon Street (Moema), and Renato Braz e Mário Gil at Casa de Francisca [Salão] (Consolação).

Also notable: Valérie Ékoumè at Casa de Francisca [Porão] (Consolação) and DJ Vini Pimenta at Casa de Francisca [Largo] (Consolação).



Why picked: Australian multi-instrumentalist delivers looping, genre-blending sets-perfect for expats seeking innovative international sounds in a modern venue.

Start: 21:00

Address: Av. Francisco Matarazzo, 694, Barra Funda

Info: Jambase - Tash Sultana Tickets: Songkick - Tash Sultana



Why picked: Atmospheric indie folk from the Australian artist in a historic theater-appealing to expats looking for introspective, global contemporary music.

Start: 21:00

Address: Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411, Bela Vista Tickets: Songkick - RY X



Why picked: Homage to blues legends like Muddy Waters and B.B. King-ideal for expats enjoying classic American roots music in a New Orleans-inspired club.

Start: 21:30

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Info: Bourbon Street - programação Tickets: Bourbon Street - Black Kings



Why picked: Collaborative set of Brazilian classics and originals in an intimate historic space-great for expats exploring authentic MPB traditions.

Start: 21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement



Casa de Francisca - Valérie Ékoumè (afro-pop) - Start: 21:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. Casa de Francisca - DJ Vini Pimenta (Brazilian grooves) - Start: 18:30; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação; Info: Casa de Francisca (free).

Top Picks Tonight Audio - Tash Sultana (alternative/indie)Teatro Renault - RY X (alternative/indie)Bourbon Street - The Black Kings of the Blues (blues)Casa de Francisca - Renato Braz e Mário Gil (MPB)Also notableSuggested route

18:20 arrive in Consolação → 18:30 DJ Vini Pimenta (Casa de Francisca) → 20:30 stay for Renato Braz or Valérie Ékoumè (21:30) → 22:40 rideshare to Bela Vista for RY X (Teatro Renault, catch end) - or start in Barra Funda at Audio (21:00 Tash Sultana), then south to Moema for Blues (Bourbon Street 21:30).



Barra Funda ↔ Bela Vista ↔ Consolação ↔ Moema trips average 15–30 min via app on Wednesdays; plan pickups post-set.

Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits most. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out. Audio and Bourbon Street offer vibrant atmospheres-early arrival for better views.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Nov 5, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.