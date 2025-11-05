Planet Fitness Hosts Seventh Annual FREE Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway In Atlanta, Nov. 24
500 free turkeys will be distributed to local residents and club members while supplies last
ATLANTA (Nov. 5, 2025) – Planet Fitness is helping metro Atlanta families kick off the holiday season with gratitude and good cheer during its seventh annual turkey giveaway on Monday, Nov. 24. The initiative reflects the company's commitment to supporting the neighborhoods it serves – not only by promoting physical wellness inside the gym, but also by nurturing community well-being beyond it. A total of 500 free, full-size frozen turkeys will be distributed to local residents, families and club members at the Decatur (Wesley Chapel) and Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd) Planet Fitness locations.
Community members are invited to stop by these Judgement Free Zones® to pick up a complimentary turkey while supplies last. The Decatur (Wesley Chapel) location will begin distributing turkeys at 11 a.m., followed by the Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd ) location at 2 p.m.
WHAT: Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd) & Decatur (Wesley Chapel) Planet Fitness Turkey Giveaway
Donated by The Flynn Group, a Planet Fitness franchise division Judgment Free Zone® expresses gratitude to local community with FREE Thanksgiving staple
WHERE: Stone Mountain (Rockbridge Rd) Planet Fitness
1900 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
404-501-0056
Decatur (Wesley Chapel) Planet Fitness
2460 Wesley Chapel Rd
Decatur, GA 30035
678-691-0660
WHEN: Monday, Nov. 24
11 a.m., and 2 p.m. respectively
HOW: Planet Fitness members and local community members can receive a FREE turkey, while supplies last.See Campaign:
Contact Information:
Name: Caroline Day
Email:...
Job Title: Account Manager
Tags:
CE, ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution, English
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment