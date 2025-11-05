1,200 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Evacuation Nearly Impossible Due To Security Situation
“According to data provided by local authorities, there are currently 1,800 people in the Pokrovsk community and 1,200 civilians in the city of Pokrovsk itself,” Petlin said.
He noted that evacuating people from the community is practically impossible due to the difficult security situation, and that in Pokrovsk,“the situation is much worse than in Kostiantynivka.”Read also: Ukraine's General Staff says no encirclement in Pokrovsk
As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 assault operations by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Shakove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoeekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.
Photo: Kostyantyn Liberov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment