1,200 Civilians Remain In Pokrovsk, Evacuation Nearly Impossible Due To Security Situation

2025-11-05 03:13:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced at an online briefing by Dmytro Petlin, head of the Department of Civil Protection, Mobilization, and Defense of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“According to data provided by local authorities, there are currently 1,800 people in the Pokrovsk community and 1,200 civilians in the city of Pokrovsk itself,” Petlin said.

He noted that evacuating people from the community is practically impossible due to the difficult security situation, and that in Pokrovsk,“the situation is much worse than in Kostiantynivka.”

Read also: Ukraine's General Staff says no encirclement in Pokrovsk

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 assault operations by the Russian army in the areas of the settlements of Shakove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoeekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetsk, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne.

Photo: Kostyantyn Liberov

UkrinForm

