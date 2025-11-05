Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
How The APAC Surgical Procedure Database Is Transforming Healthcare Decision-Making


"As healthcare systems across Asia-Pacific shift toward value-based and personalized care, decision-makers now rely on BIS Research's surgical trends database Asia-Pacific to connect the dots between hospital capacity, surgeon activity, and patient outcomes. This data-led transformation empowers organizations to predict demand, benchmark performance, and invest where it matters most - turning insights into impact."

BIS Research, a global leader in deep-technology market intelligence and advisory, today unveiled its APAC Surgical Procedure Volume Database, the most comprehensive and dynamic repository of surgical data across the Asia-Pacific region. Designed to support healthcare innovators, MedTech manufacturers, and research institutions, the platform provides a data-driven foundation for precision medicine strategy, hospital benchmarking, and market forecasting.

Built on validated primary research and multi-source healthcare analytics, the Surgical Procedure Volume Database Asia-Pacific delivers reliable surgical procedure volume data across 40+ countries, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and emerging markets and 13 + surgical specialties, hundreds of procedures, and dozens of specialties.

Country-Level Insights: Data That Drives Precision

The APAC Surgical Procedure Volume Database by BIS Research continues to deliver real-time visibility into how surgical activity is evolving across Asia-Pacific.

Regional Overview

According to BIS Research's APAC Surgical Procedure Volume Database, estimated figures reveal significant regional variations across Asia-Pacific healthcare systems:

Asia-Pacific Markets - Key Insights

The APAC Surgical Procedure Volume Database by BIS Research provides a deep, data-driven view of surgical trends, procedural volumes, and technology adoption across Asia-Pacific.

It helps hospitals, MedTech companies, and policymakers make smarter, evidence-based decisions in healthcare planning and investment.

Breast Cancer Surgical Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)



Country20232024
South Korea 16,489 16,919
Japan 53,244 55,131
Australia 11,802 12,208

Insight:

  • Japan dominates regional volumes due to strong national screening programs.

  • South Korea and Australia show steady increases in breast oncology surgeries, reflecting improved early detection and patient access.

Breast Implant Reconstruction Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)

Country20232024
South Korea 5,058 5,220
Japan 15,534 15,939
Australia 7,272 7,490

Insight:

  • Consistent growth across all three countries highlights increasing focus on post-cancer reconstructive care and aesthetic recovery.

  • Driven by higher patient awareness and advanced reconstructive technologies.

ENT Surgical ProceduresCochlear Implant Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)

Country20232024
South Korea 314 352
Japan 1,618 1,781
Australia 2,648 2,943

Mastoidectomy Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)

Country20232024
Japan 14,259 14,741
Australia 545 566
New Zealand 1,555 1,612

Insight:

  • Australia leads in cochlear implant adoption due to strong reimbursement policies.

  • Japan shows the highest ENT procedure volume regionally, indicating mature ENT infrastructure and high patient throughput.

Transplantation Procedure Volumes (2023–2030 Estimate)



Liver Transplants (2023–2024 Estimates)

Country20232024
South Korea 1,497 1,604
Japan 470 506
Australia 287 308

Heart Transplants (2023–2024 Estimates)

Country20232024
South Korea 245 275
Japan 115 130
Australia 129 146

Lung Transplants (2023–2024 Estimates)

Country20232024
South Korea 202 231
Japan 128 147
Australia 164 189

Insight:

  • South Korea leads APAC in transplant volume growth, supported by advanced infrastructure and government-led donor programs.

  • Regional increase in transplant procedures underscores improved survival outcomes and expanding surgical expertise.

Urology Procedures

Renal Artery Bypass (2023–2024 Estimates)



Country20232024
South Korea 484 529
Japan 873 938
Australia 444 485

Prostatectomy (2023–2024 Estimates)



Country20232024
South Korea 484 529
Japan 873 938
Australia 444 485

Insight:

  • Urology volumes continue to climb due to aging male populations and rising cancer screening rates.

  • Robotic-assisted surgery adoption is accelerating in Japan and South Korea, improving surgical precision and recovery outcomes.

Regional Takeaways

Regional Takeaways

  • Steady growth across high-income APAC markets highlights post-pandemic recovery and healthcare modernization.

  • Japan remains a surgical powerhouse, with top volumes in oncology and ENT.

  • South Korea leads in transplant and urology growth, showcasing innovation in complex surgery.

  • Australia consistently advances precision and robotic surgery adoption.

  • Data-backed decisions enable better forecasting, infrastructure planning, and precision medicine integration.

Buy Surgical Procedure Volume Database - Access Options & Licensing

BIS Research offers flexible database access options designed to match your organization's research depth, regional focus, and strategic needs. Each database provides validated, country-level procedure data with annual updates, expert verification, and analytics-ready formats.

Single Database Access

Ideal for focused insights within a specific specialty and country.

  • Coverage: Any one specialty in one country

  • Includes: Annual procedure volumes, forecasts (2023–2030), and YoY trends

  • Price: USD 2,450

Country-Wide Access - All Specialties

Comprehensive national view of all surgical disciplines.

  • Coverage: All specialties for any one country

  • Includes: Over 300 procedures across 14 specialties, with detailed hospital and surgeon data

  • Price: USD 5,850

Global Specialty Access

For companies or researchers focusing on one surgical discipline across international markets.

  • Coverage: Any one specialty across 40+ countries

  • Includes: Global benchmarking, regional comparison, and procedure growth analytics

  • Price: USD 7,850

Global Surgical Procedure Volume Database

The ultimate solution for multi-country surgical intelligence and precision healthcare analysis.

  • Coverage: All 300+ procedures across 14 specialties and 40+ countries

  • Includes: Global, regional, and country-level analytics dashboards; forecasting through 2030

  • Price: USD 18,850

Hospital and Key Stakeholder-Level Intelligence

Understanding where surgical procedures take place-and who performs them-is vital for driving successful commercial strategies and precision market planning. BIS Research's platform delivers unmatched visibility into hospital and physician-level data, enabling your teams to pinpoint, evaluate, and engage with the most influential institutions and decision-makers.

Whether your goal is to optimize sales outreach, forge strategic partnerships, or assess new market entry opportunities, this intelligence ensures every initiative is targeted, data-backed, and strategically focused.

Access to 4,000+ Hospitals Worldwide



Gain a competitive edge with insights from a comprehensive dataset covering more than 4,000 hospitals across leading global healthcare markets. This hospital-level intelligence helps organizations:

  • Evaluate and prioritize potential accounts

  • Map the competitive and procedural landscape

  • Plan expansion strategies with precision

By combining location-specific and procedural data, you can align your commercial efforts with the institutions that hold the greatest impact potential.

Physician and Institution-Level Visibility

Move beyond aggregated market trends with granular insights into individual hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. Identify:

  • High-volume procedural hubs across specialties

  • Leading surgeons and specialists shaping clinical practice

  • Key opinion leaders (KOLs) driving innovation and adoption

This deep visibility empowers organizations to build stronger partnerships, design precise engagement programs, and focus outreach on the stakeholders who matter most-ensuring maximum return on every interaction.

About BIS Research

About BIS ResearchBIS Research, recognized as a top market research company, specializes in market research reports and advisory services focused on deep technology and emerging trends that are poised to disrupt key industrial markets. Annually, we publish over 200 market intelligence reports across various deep technology verticals. We help businesses stay ahead with in-depth reports, custom research, and go-to-market strategies tailored to your goals.

