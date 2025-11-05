How The APAC Surgical Procedure Database Is Transforming Healthcare Decision-Making
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|16,489
|16,919
|Japan
|53,244
|55,131
|Australia
|11,802
|12,208
Insight:
Japan dominates regional volumes due to strong national screening programs.
South Korea and Australia show steady increases in breast oncology surgeries, reflecting improved early detection and patient access.
Breast Implant Reconstruction Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|5,058
|5,220
|Japan
|15,534
|15,939
|Australia
|7,272
|7,490
Insight:
Consistent growth across all three countries highlights increasing focus on post-cancer reconstructive care and aesthetic recovery.
Driven by higher patient awareness and advanced reconstructive technologies.
ENT Surgical ProceduresCochlear Implant Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|314
|352
|Japan
|1,618
|1,781
|Australia
|2,648
|2,943
Mastoidectomy Procedures (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|Japan
|14,259
|14,741
|Australia
|545
|566
|New Zealand
|1,555
|1,612
Insight:
Australia leads in cochlear implant adoption due to strong reimbursement policies.
Japan shows the highest ENT procedure volume regionally, indicating mature ENT infrastructure and high patient throughput.
Transplantation Procedure Volumes (2023–2030 Estimate)
Liver Transplants (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|1,497
|1,604
|Japan
|470
|506
|Australia
|287
|308
Heart Transplants (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|245
|275
|Japan
|115
|130
|Australia
|129
|146
Lung Transplants (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|202
|231
|Japan
|128
|147
|Australia
|164
|189
Insight:
South Korea leads APAC in transplant volume growth, supported by advanced infrastructure and government-led donor programs.
Regional increase in transplant procedures underscores improved survival outcomes and expanding surgical expertise.
Urology Procedures
Renal Artery Bypass (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|484
|529
|Japan
|873
|938
|Australia
|444
|485
Prostatectomy (2023–2024 Estimates)
|Country
|2023
|2024
|South Korea
|484
|529
|Japan
|873
|938
|Australia
|444
|485
Insight:
Urology volumes continue to climb due to aging male populations and rising cancer screening rates.
Robotic-assisted surgery adoption is accelerating in Japan and South Korea, improving surgical precision and recovery outcomes.
Drive Smarter Decisions – Get the Database Today - Request a Quote
Regional Takeaways
Steady growth across high-income APAC markets highlights post-pandemic recovery and healthcare modernization.
Japan remains a surgical powerhouse, with top volumes in oncology and ENT.
South Korea leads in transplant and urology growth, showcasing innovation in complex surgery.
Australia consistently advances precision and robotic surgery adoption.
Data-backed decisions enable better forecasting, infrastructure planning, and precision medicine integration.
Buy Surgical Procedure Volume Database - Access Options & Licensing
BIS Research offers flexible database access options designed to match your organization's research depth, regional focus, and strategic needs. Each database provides validated, country-level procedure data with annual updates, expert verification, and analytics-ready formats.
Single Database Access
Ideal for focused insights within a specific specialty and country.
Coverage: Any one specialty in one country
Includes: Annual procedure volumes, forecasts (2023–2030), and YoY trends
Price: USD 2,450
Country-Wide Access - All Specialties
Comprehensive national view of all surgical disciplines.
Coverage: All specialties for any one country
Includes: Over 300 procedures across 14 specialties, with detailed hospital and surgeon data
Price: USD 5,850
Global Specialty Access
For companies or researchers focusing on one surgical discipline across international markets.
Coverage: Any one specialty across 40+ countries
Includes: Global benchmarking, regional comparison, and procedure growth analytics
Price: USD 7,850
Global Surgical Procedure Volume Database
The ultimate solution for multi-country surgical intelligence and precision healthcare analysis.
Coverage: All 300+ procedures across 14 specialties and 40+ countries
Includes: Global, regional, and country-level analytics dashboards; forecasting through 2030
Price: USD 18,850
Hospital and Key Stakeholder-Level Intelligence
Understanding where surgical procedures take place-and who performs them-is vital for driving successful commercial strategies and precision market planning. BIS Research's platform delivers unmatched visibility into hospital and physician-level data, enabling your teams to pinpoint, evaluate, and engage with the most influential institutions and decision-makers.
Whether your goal is to optimize sales outreach, forge strategic partnerships, or assess new market entry opportunities, this intelligence ensures every initiative is targeted, data-backed, and strategically focused.
Access to 4,000+ Hospitals Worldwide
Gain a competitive edge with insights from a comprehensive dataset covering more than 4,000 hospitals across leading global healthcare markets. This hospital-level intelligence helps organizations:
Evaluate and prioritize potential accounts
Map the competitive and procedural landscape
Plan expansion strategies with precision
By combining location-specific and procedural data, you can align your commercial efforts with the institutions that hold the greatest impact potential.
Physician and Institution-Level Visibility
Move beyond aggregated market trends with granular insights into individual hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. Identify:
High-volume procedural hubs across specialties
Leading surgeons and specialists shaping clinical practice
Key opinion leaders (KOLs) driving innovation and adoption
This deep visibility empowers organizations to build stronger partnerships, design precise engagement programs, and focus outreach on the stakeholders who matter most-ensuring maximum return on every interaction.
Request a Demo
About BIS ResearchBIS Research, recognized as a top market research company, specializes in market research reports and advisory services focused on deep technology and emerging trends that are poised to disrupt key industrial markets. Annually, we publish over 200 market intelligence reports across various deep technology verticals. We help businesses stay ahead with in-depth reports, custom research, and go-to-market strategies tailored to your goals.
