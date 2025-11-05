Biopesticides Market Size To Reach USD 11.41 Billion By 2030 Driven By Sustainable Farming, Organic Food Demand, And Supportive Regulations

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis | Mordor Intelligence"The Biopesticides Market is projected to grow from USD 6.72 billion in 2025 to USD 11.41 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.19%, driven by the global shift toward sustainable and organic farming. Growth is fueled by bans on synthetic pesticides, rising demand for chemical-free food, supportive government policies, and advancements in microbial technologies. Major players include Corteva Agriscience, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert Biological Systems, GSFC Ltd., and Valent Biosciences.

Introduction: Transition Toward Eco-Friendly Crop Protection

The Biopesticides Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.72 billion in 2025 to USD 11.41 billion by 2030, at an impressive CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period. This expansion underscores agriculture's accelerating shift toward sustainable and natural pest management solutions derived from microorganisms, plant extracts, and minerals.

With the rising ban on synthetic pesticides and a global move toward environmentally responsible farming, biopesticides are becoming indispensable in protecting crops while maintaining soil fertility and ecosystem balance. Among product types, biofungicides dominate the market, while bioinsecticides and bioherbicides are gaining momentum as viable, natural substitutes for conventional pesticides.

According to industry insights, favorable policies and growing organic farming initiatives are fueling the adoption of biological pest control products worldwide. The European Commission's streamlined approval process for microbial-based formulations and government-backed programs in regions like Japan, India, and Saudi Arabia are accelerating market growth.

Get a Sample Report of Biopesticides Market Forecast -

Key Market Trends Shaping Biopesticides Market Growth

1. Rising Adoption of Organic Agriculture

The global expansion of organic farming is a primary driver of the biopesticides market growth. As of 2021, over 72 million hectares of land across 187 countries were dedicated to organic agriculture. North America and Europe jointly account for over 40% of this area, while the Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth supported by policy-driven initiatives.

In Japan, for example, the Basic Plan for Food, Agriculture, and Rural Areas targets a threefold increase in organic farmland by 2030. This global transition to organic production directly strengthens demand for biopesticides, which align perfectly with organic certification and residue-free farming requirements.

2. Consumer Preference for Sustainable and Safe Food

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly prioritizing chemical-free and sustainable food choices, particularly in markets such as the United States, Germany, and France. This shift is influencing farmers to adopt biopesticides to maintain crop health without synthetic chemicals.

The growing retail availability of organic products and consumer willingness to pay a premium for safe produce further contribute to the biopesticides market expansion, reinforcing the connection between sustainable farming and consumer trust.

3. Supportive Regulatory Environment and Public Investments

Governments and international agencies are promoting biological pest management through regulatory relaxations and targeted subsidies. The European Union's Green Deal aims to reduce synthetic pesticide use by 50% and dedicate 25% of farmland to organic production by 2030. Similarly, Saudi Arabia's USD 200 million investment in organic farming and India's Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) are key enablers of biopesticide adoption.

These measures are streamlining approvals, encouraging R&D collaborations, and driving the commercialization of bio-based crop protection technologies.

4. Advances in Microbial Technology and Formulation

Rapid R&D advancements are improving biopesticide stability, efficiency, and shelf life. The introduction of next-generation microbial formulations, notably Bacillus, Beauveria bassiana, and Trichoderma strains, has enhanced efficacy against pests and diseases while ensuring compatibility with Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems.

Manufacturers are also leveraging nanotechnology and bioencapsulation techniques to deliver longer-lasting and more targeted pest control solutions, boosting farmer confidence and adoption rates globally.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Form

Biofungicides: Largest market share due to superior control over fungal pathogens such as Fusarium, Botrytis, and Rhizoctonia.

Bioinsecticides: Increasingly used for controlling insects like caterpillars and whiteflies, particularly Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) formulations.

Bioherbicides and Others: Gaining traction for sustainable weed management, especially in organic and high-value crop systems.

By Crop Type

Row Crops: The biggest application segment, particularly for cereals and pulses, given large-scale cultivation and the need for eco-friendly pest control.

Horticultural Crops: Fruits, vegetables, and ornamentals are key adopters, with rising demand for chemical-free produce.

Cash Crops: Cotton, coffee, tea, and sugarcane benefit from export-driven organic certification supported by biopesticide use.

By Region

North America: Market leader with strong regulatory backing and high organic food consumption.

Europe: Driven by the EU's Green Deal and rapid organic farmland expansion.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, led by India, China, and Japan, emphasizing food safety and sustainability.

South America: Brazil and Argentina show significant adoption via Integrated Pest Management (IPM) systems.

Middle East & Africa: Emerging potential through government-backed organic transitions in countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Leading Companies in the Biopesticides Market

Prominent companies shaping the market landscape include:

Corteva Agriscience

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Koppert Biological Systems

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GSFC)

Valent Biosciences LLC

These players are actively investing in microbial strain enhancement, field testing, and distribution partnerships to strengthen their market reach. Strategic acquisitions, such as Corteva's purchase of Symborg, and collaborations between Novozymes and Certis Biologicals, highlight the growing integration between the biotechnology and sustainable agriculture sectors.

While the market remains moderately fragmented, emerging players focusing on regional production and localized pest solutions are expected to gain traction. The emphasis on farmer education, IPM adoption, and regulatory alignment continues to define competitive strategies globally.

Conclusion: Biopesticides as the Foundation of Sustainable Farming

The Biopesticides market is positioned at the heart of the agricultural sustainability revolution. As the world seeks to reduce chemical dependency, enhance soil biodiversity, and ensure food safety, biopesticides have transitioned from niche to mainstream agricultural inputs.

Ongoing innovation, policy support, and increasing global demand for residue-free food are accelerating this transformation. Farmers are embracing biopesticides as a long-term investment in soil health and crop resilience rather than a short-term compliance measure.

The future outlook remains strongly positive, with biopesticides set to become a core pillar of sustainable agriculture, driving progress toward climate-smart, resource-efficient, and eco-friendly food production systems.

Our Trending Reports

Europe Biopesticides Industry - The Europe Biopesticides Market is segmented by Form (Biofungicides, Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides), by Crop Type (Cash Crops, Horticultural Crops, Row Crops), and by Country (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom). The report offers market size in both market value in USD and market volume in metric tons. Further, the report includes a market split by form and various crop types.

Get More Insights:

Middle East & Africa Biopesticides Market - The Middle East & Africa Biopesticides Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bioherbicide, and Bionematicide), Formulation (Liquid, and Dry), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and More), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, and More), and Geography (Africa, and Middle East). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Value (USD).

Get More Insights:

US Bio Pesticides Industry - The United States Biopesticides Market is segmented by Form (Biofungicides, Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides) and by Crop Type (Cash Crops, Horticultural Crops, Row Crops). The report offers market size in both market value in USD and market volume in metric tons. Further, the report includes a market split by form and various crop types.

Get More Insights:

Bacterial Biopesticides Market - The Bacterial Biopesticides Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Bacillus Thuringiensis, Bacillus Subtilis, Pseudomonas Fluorescens, and Other Types), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Foliar Spray, and More ), Crop Type (Grains and Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, and More), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa). The Market Forecasts are Provided in Terms of Value (USD).

Get More Insights:

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.