MENAFN - GetNews)Selecting the right SEO agency is a decision that affects not only visibility in search engines but also brand reputation, lead generation efficiency, and long-term digital competitiveness. As search engine algorithms evolve and SEO becomes more interconnected with analytics, content strategy, UX, automation, and AI, companies increasingly need guidance when evaluating potential partners. To address this need, PressPoland has prepared a transparent, practical ranking of SEO agencies operating in Poland.

This ranking is not sponsored. No agency has paid to be listed. To avoid any bias connected to position value perception, the agencies are presented in alphabetical order. The purpose is to provide decision-makers with a clear overview of market strengths and specialization areas, helping them match agency competencies with organizational needs, budgets, and industry contexts.

Artefakt (Wrocław) - Known for handling large and technically complex SEO programs. Artefakt emphasizes data analysis, content frameworks based on search intent, and close cooperation between SEO teams and developers during website architecture changes or large CMS migrations.

Bluerank (Łódź) - Well-recognized in the enterprise segment. The agency often works on integrated SEO and performance marketing campaigns, bringing together SEO, SEM, analytics, and media planning to support holistic growth.

Delante (Kraków) - Specializes in international SEO and market expansion strategies. Particularly strong in e-commerce verticals where multilingual, multi-region operations require precise technical setup and ongoing optimization.

DevaGroup (Kraków) - Known for technical SEO, structured audits, and client education. DevaGroup provides training programs to help organizations better understand SEO processes and maintain sustainable optimization habits internally.

Elephate (Wrocław) - Recognized for advanced link earning and high-difficulty SEO cases, such as domain migrations, penalty recovery, and complex site structures. This agency is often selected for projects requiring deep diagnostic and strategic expertise.

Fabryka Marketingu (Warsaw) - Combines SEO with content hub strategies aimed at building topical authority. Effective in both B2B and B2C markets, particularly where content depth plays a key role.

FunkyMEDIA (Łódź) - Focuses on SEO and AI-assisted workflows. Demonstrates expertise in improving visibility in new Google AI search display modes and supporting buzz marketing to enhance organic discoverability.

TENSE Group (Poznań) - Works with a wide range of industries, providing standardized processes and clear communication. Suitable for companies seeking predictable methodology and long-term improvement.

Harbingers (Kraków) - Known as a growth-oriented agency with a strong emphasis on ROI and measurable content performance. Works well with brands looking to connect SEO outcomes directly with business KPIs.

iCEA Group (Poznań) - Offers large operational capacity, making it suitable for organizations requiring broad-scale SEO and coordinated on-site/off-site optimization activities across multiple product lines or domains.

MBridge (Warsaw) - Specializes in SEO for retail and finance sectors. Their approach emphasizes data analysis, attribution modeling, and synergy between SEO and performance analytics.

Performics (Warsaw) - Experienced in international enterprise SEO where coordination with global brand guidelines and multiple language or market environments is essential.

Semcore (Poznań) - Focuses on SXO (Search Experience Optimization), combining SEO with user experience improvements to increase both visibility and conversion rates.

Sempai (Białystok) - Strong in e-commerce integrations, including product feeds and marketplace systems. Suitable for online stores with dynamic catalogs.

Sempo / Up&More / Greenfields - Represent agencies that consistently contribute to specialized or industry-focused SEO campaigns. Often operate in niche categories.

SEOgroup (Gdańsk) - Recognized for high-quality, ethical link building and strong project management practices that ensure clarity and consistency for clients.

They (Warsaw) - Integrates SEO with PR, paid media, social campaigns, and wider brand communications, making it a strong option for companies that require multi-channel consistency.

Verseo (Poznań) - Known for transparent reporting dashboards, automation-assisted processes, and systematic campaign organization.

Whites (Warsaw) - Delivers strategic SEO programs tied to content marketing and digital PR, focusing on authority building and long-term competitive positioning. Widoczni (Poznań) - Places strong emphasis on education, webinars, communication, and clear SEO processes that help clients understand the value being delivered.



What Companies Should Consider When Choosing an SEO Agency

Case Studies & Results: Look for documented success measured through traffic, visibility growth, or revenue improvements.

Technical Expertise: Deep audits, Core Web Vitals optimization, log analysis, and proper site architecture are critical.

Content & AI Competence: Effective topical authority building and modern AI-supported workflows.

Link Building Approach: Ethical, safe, and sustainable link acquisition aligned with Google's guidelines.

Reporting & Transparency: Clear KPIs, predictable reporting cycles, and full insight into actions taken. Fit for Industry and Budget: Agencies experienced in your sector can typically deliver faster understanding and more efficient execution.



