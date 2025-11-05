403
Al Abdulghani Motors Opens New Spare Parts Centre
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Abdulghani Motors, the authorised distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, has opened a new Spare Parts Centre on Wakalat Street No. 33 in the Industrial Area, a statement said. Spanning a total area of approximately 6,500sqm, the new facility has seven customer service counters and a comprehensive inventory of genuine Toyota and Lexus spare parts.
The body shop is intended exclusively for major accident repairs, and not open for walk-in customers. Abdo Sweidan, chief operating officer of Al Abdulghani Motors, said:
“This expansion reflects our best in town philosophy, delivering excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity at every level."
The Spare Parts Centre operates Saturday to Wednesday from 7am to 7pm, and Thursday from 7am to 6pm, with Friday holiday.
