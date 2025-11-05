USD/CAD Forecast 05/11: Continuing To Rise (Chart)
- The US dollar continues to strengthen against the Canadian dollar, supported by interest rate differentials and weak oil prices. With solid support near 1.40 and a potential target at 1.4250, buying dips remains the preferred strategy.
The 1.40 level underneath is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area that a lot of people will be watching. If we were to break down below there, the 50-day EMA is sitting to offer support. The market could eventually go looking at the 1.4250 level, which is an area that has been important previously and then rolled over into a massive amount of supply. Because of this, I expect the 1.4250 level to offer a lot of interest as a target as well as a ceiling.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWhen you look at the longer-term trajectory of this pair, you can make an argument that we just broke out of some type of ugly inverted head and shoulders, which measures for a move to that 1.4250 level as well. In other words, this is a market that I think is going to make that move given enough time, especially considering that the United States and Canada are still in the midst of a bit of a trade war-and that, of course, favors the United States. Canada's economy is about 8% of the US economy, and it's actually smaller than Texas.I think a lot of people miss that point. With that being the case, and with oil in the dumps, it makes sense that the Canadian dollar continues to weaken. I like buying dips in this pair, have for several months, and will continue to do so until something fundamentally changes.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and predictions? Check out the best currency exchange broker Canada for you.
