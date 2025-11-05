WIRobotics / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

WIRobotics' Walking-Assist Wearable Robot "WIM KIDS" Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award in Digital Health

A Step Toward Growth: WIM KIDS, the Wearable Robot That Accompanies a Child's Journey SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global wearable robotics company WIRobotics (Co-CEOs Yeonbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim, Professor at Korea University of Technology and Education) announced that it has won the CES 2026 Innovation Award in the Digital Health category.



Having received the CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years since 2024, WIRobotics once again demonstrated its global leadership in the wearable robotics field through its human-centered design philosophy and proprietary technology. The award-winning product, WIM KIDS, is a walking-assist wearable robot designed for growing children. Its core technological feature, the "Growth-Adaptive Frame," is an adjustable modular leg frame system that can be replaced in three stages to accommodate children's growth from ages 4 to 15. This structure is not merely a matter of size adjustment, but an engineering design that ensures both long-term usability and ergonomic comfort, earning high praise from the CES judging panel. The robot weighs less than 1 kilogram, making it more than 37% lighter than the adult model (WIM S, 1.6 kg). Using an ultra-lightweight mechanism and AI-based personalized algorithm, WIM KIDS provides natural walking assistance without restricting movement, while also improving gait stability and comfort. Beyond its technical function, WIM KIDS is recognized as a robot that revives a child's motivation to walk independently, receiving highly positive feedback from parents during user testing. Yeonbaek Lee, Co-CEO of WIRobotics, explained the purpose behind the development of WIM KIDS, saying: "We developed WIM KIDS under the belief that true innovation begins when technology supports human will.

WIM KIDS represents the culmination of WIRobotics' core technologies, combining growth-based frame design with an AI gait-control algorithm to provide optimized assistance tailored to each user's movement.

Going forward, the WIM series will continue to evolve to meet the needs of diverse users, professions, and living environments.

We believe this technological progress will go beyond walking assistance to bring positive change to people's daily lives." Since 2025, WIRobotics has begun full-scale sales in Europe and China, where its lightweight wearable robots have received strong recognition in the healthcare and senior exercise markets. With the CES 2026 award, WIRobotics is further establishing itself as a wearable robotics brand that serves all generations - from children to seniors. In addition to wearable robots, WIRobotics unveiled its humanoid robot ALLEX in August 2025, presenting a new direction in robotics technology. While the WIM series focuses on the expansion of mobility, ALLEX is dedicated to the expansion of human experience, as WIRobotics continues to develop technologies that enable humans and robots to coexist. About WIRobotics

WIRobotics (We Innovate Robotics) enhances life through wearable robotics. Its 2024 CES-awarded WIM blends human-centered design and technology, leading the "one person, one robot" era through continuous innovation. For more information,

