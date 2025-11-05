Egyptian-Gulf Trade And Investment Forum To Launch Monday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Egypt-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Trade and Investment Forum, a joint initiative between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will begin next Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The forum, titled "A Roadmap to Strengthening Egyptian-Gulf Economic Cooperation," will bring together ministers and senior officials responsible for trade and investment from Egypt and the GCC countries, as well as representatives from leading companies and business leaders from the Gulf region.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the two-day forum will feature several sessions and working groups, including: prospects for trade and investment relations between Egypt and the GCC countries; economic reforms and investment opportunities in Egypt; success stories of Gulf investors; the outlook for real estate development and tourism; investment in clean and renewable energy; mechanisms and methods for enhancing food security; and sources and mechanisms for financing.

The statement noted that the forum comes within the framework of the deep-rooted relations between Egypt and the GCC countries, and reflects both sides' keenness to elevate their economic ties to broader horizons.

This will contribute to launching more partnerships, increasing the volume of trade exchange, and doubling investments directed to Egypt, especially given the advantages, incentives, and facilities offered by the Egyptian government to investors from GCC states.

The forum is scheduled to include bilateral meetings for businesspeople in both B2G and B2B formats, in addition to an exhibition of investment opportunities in Egypt, presented by the Ministry of Industry, the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), and the GCC Secretariat's pavilion.

Furthermore, several field visits will be organized for participants from the GCC countries to the Suez Canal Authority, its affiliated economic zones and ports, the New Administrative Capital, the Egyptian pharmaceutical city, and sustainable smart hospitals.