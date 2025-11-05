Child From Ivano-Frankivsk Undergoes World-Recognized Highly Complex Surgery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Center for Pediatric Medicine. Western Ukrainian Specialized Center, Ukrinform reports.

"The baby from Ivano-Frankivsk was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate type 3. At the age of 4 months, the child underwent the first operation - a one-stage cheiloplasty of a bilateral cleft lip, performed jointly with Professor Dr. Hakan Ağır at our Center for Pediatric Medicine. The results are already impressive, and there are still more stages of treatment ahead. In addition to the doctors at our Center, specialists from different cities and countries have joined this project," the statement said.

It is noted that this clinical case by a team of doctors at the 10th International Orthodontic Congress in Rio de Janeiro received an award for the best clinical case in the world.

“This is a difficult pathology that requires comprehensive and team treatment. Even during pregnancy, the family came to us for consultation, and in the first days of the child's life, preparations for the operation began,” said pediatric and plastic surgeon Orest Leshnevsky.

It is noted that 3D scanning was performed in Ivano-Frankivsk, and in Turkey, individual NAM plates were printed based on it, which helped prepare the child for surgery. For three months, the parents carefully looked after the plates, came for check-ups, and supported each stage of preparation.

Government proposes UAH 191B for Program of Medical Guarantees in 2026 – Liashko

“To deliver them to Ukraine, our doctors organized complex international logistics - a real 'medical special operation,'” added the Center for Pediatric Medicine.

This story clearly demonstrates that modern treatment of complex congenital pathologies is only possible thanks to a multidisciplinary approach, international cooperation, and tremendous human warmth.

As reported by Ukrinform, 15 children with high-risk tumors underwent treatment using new methods in Lviv.

Photo: Center for Pediatric Medicine. Western Ukrainian Specialized Center