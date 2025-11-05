Canaan Raises $72M From BH Digital, Galaxy, And Weiss Investors

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Canaan Inc. has secured a significant $72 million strategic investment from prominent players in the crypto space, including Galaxy Digital, Weiss Asset Management, and Brevan Howard Digital. This move marks a strategic shift for Canaan, aimed at strengthening its financial position amid ongoing market volatility. The infusion of capital is expected to enhance the company's ability to innovate and expand its core Bitcoin mining hardware operations in an increasingly competitive blockchain industry.



Canaan Inc. secures $72 million investment from Galaxy Digital, Weiss Asset Management, and Brevan Howard Digital.

The funding aims to bolster Canaan's balance sheet and reduce reliance on future capital raises.

The investment involved the sale of approximately 63.7 million shares at $1.13 each.

Canaan's focus remains on Bitcoin mining hardware and infrastructure, moving away from artificial intelligence development. The company's stock surged following its latest strategic move and a significant US-based production pilot.

Canaan consolidates its position in the crypto hardware sector

Amid a challenging environment for cryptocurrency miners, Canaan Inc. is choosing to double down on its core business - Bitcoin mining hardware and infrastructure. The company's latest strategic investment, announced on Tuesday, aims to strengthen its financial stability and reduce dependence on at-the-market (ATM) capital raises, which can be volatile during market downturns.

The investment round saw institutional investors purchase approximately 63.7 million of Canaan's Class A American depositary shares at $1.13 each, through a registered direct offering. This move signals a departure from prior diversification efforts, such as Canaan's 2021 push into artificial intelligence hardware, which the company has since halted.

In June, Canaan announced the completion of a pilot production run in the United States, an effort to streamline delivery times for North American clients. The company's stock responded positively in October, rising over 26% after announcing a major 50,000-rig order from a U.S.-based company, its largest in several years.

The U.S. remains a significant player in Bitcoin mining, accounting for nearly 38% of global hashrate, with six of the top ten publicly listed Bitcoin mining firms based there. This strategic focus on the US market aligns with Canaan's renewed emphasis on hardware and infrastructure sales in the region.

Top five countries by Bitcoin hashrate. Source: World Population Review

As part of its ongoing strategy, Canaan appears committed to maintaining its competitive edge in hardware manufacturing, which remains a vital component of the overall cryptocurrency infrastructure. With new investment backing and a focus on North American markets, Canaan is positioning itself for post-market growth amid the evolving crypto ecosystem.

