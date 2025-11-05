Respect For Rights A Cornerstone, Ideal Approach To Achieving Sdgs: NHRC Chairperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah affirmed that human rights form a solid foundation and an exemplary approach to achieving sustainable social development, grounded in the principles of equality, non-discrimination, accountability, and participation.

Her remarks came during the international symposium organized Wednesday by the NHRC in partnership with the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI), on human rights at the core of social development, towards a sustainable future, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit on Social Development currently underway in Doha.

In her address, Al Attiyah stated that NHRC's participation in this summit reflects the vital role played by national human rights institutions in supporting the integration of human rights into social development measures, particularly in combating poverty, promoting social inclusion, ensuring decent work, and achieving full and productive employment.

Just as there is a common thread linking social development and the Sustainable Development Goals, she added, there is also a close interconnection between these goals and the actual enjoyment of human rights, each reinforces the other.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of adopting a comprehensive human rights-based approach across all pillars of social development, expressing appreciation for the tangible progress observed at the national level, based on Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

She stated that NHRC highly values the Ministry of Social Development and Family's Strategy 2025-2030, which aims to establish an inclusive and sustainable empowerment-based approach, rooted in a deep understanding of societal needs and current challenges.

Al Attiyah also praised the Ministry of Labour's National Strategy 2024-2030, noting that it reflects a forward-thinking orientation toward comprehensive reforms and the rights guaranteed by the legal framework governing migrant labour, including the abolition of the sponsorship system, the establishment of a minimum wage, and the right to freedom of movement, including the right to leave the country.

She emphasized that in line with the NHRC's roles and its ongoing engagement with global human rights challenges, the Committee will continue working with its partners to entrench a human rights-based approach to addressing barriers to social development.

She said these include the adverse effects of climate change, armed conflicts, migration, poverty, discrimination, rising unemployment, and widening social inclusion gaps.

She underscored the urgent need for multidimensional action to chart equitable paths for social development and embed them at the core of sustainable development.

For his part, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Fahad bin Mohammed Al Khayarin affirmed that Qatar considers human rights a central pillar in its social development journey, stressing that development cannot be complete or sustainable unless individuals enjoy their rights and dignity.

Al Khayarin explained that the relationship between human rights and social development in Qatar is not a matter of choice but a constitutional principle and an integral part of the country's identity and future vision.

He emphasized that Qatar National Vision 2030 places human and social development at the forefront of its priorities.

He noted that the Ministry of Social Development and Family is working to consolidate this approach through three main pillars: protection and empowerment by modernizing the social protection system and ensuring a dignified life for the elderly, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups; activating the principle of leaving no one behind through programs that transition from care to empowerment and productivity; and supporting the social and solidarity economy while enhancing partnerships with civil society by empowering private and charitable organizations and providing sustainable funding and logistical support, recognizing them as vital arms in achieving social justice.

Al Khayarin stressed that current challenges require integrating a human rights framework into all stages of formulating, implementing, and evaluating social and economic policies, developing comprehensive indicators that uphold human dignity, securing sustainable and innovative financing for social programs, and strengthening international cooperation to exchange expertise and best practices.

He noted that social development is an investment in human dignity, and guaranteeing rights for all is an investment in stability and shared prosperity.

He affirmed that Qatar has become an active and pivotal partner in international efforts to promote human rights and achieve social justice as part of its vision for a more equitable and inclusive future.

Meanwhile, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Hamad Faraj Dalmouk stated that the convening of this symposium reflects Qatar's firm belief that genuine development can only be achieved when the human being is both its focus and its ultimate goal.

In his address, Dalmouk said that Qatar National Vision 2030 places investment in people at the heart of its priorities, aiming to build a diversified and sustainable economy and a just society founded on the principles of equality, justice, and the preservation of human dignity.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour Hamad Faraj Dalmouk added that Qatar has placed significant emphasis on advancing human rights within the context of development, viewing them as a fundamental pillar for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 8, which calls for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all, according to remarks delivered during the international symposium held alongside the Second World Summit for Social Development.

The country continues to make concerted efforts to improve the work environment and strengthen the social protection system, ensuring that all segments of society are empowered to contribute to and benefit from development.

He added that special attention has been given to the migrant labour sector, where Qatar has implemented unprecedented legislative and institutional reforms. These include modernizing employment systems, facilitating worker mobility, and enhancing complaint and oversight mechanisms in line with international human rights and decent work standards.

He stressed that these efforts have received widespread praise from international organizations, underscoring Qatar's practical commitment to the principle that human dignity is the foundation of development, and that development is incomplete unless it includes everyone without exception.

Secretary-General of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI) HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali expressed that this historic summit in Qatar, organized by the United Nations with participation from the General Assembly and its specialized agencies, marks a pivotal international moment that reflects Qatar's advanced standing in supporting development and social justice.

This summit, he underlined, comes thirty years after the first Copenhagen Summit, renewing the international community's commitment to placing social development at the heart of the global agenda, promoting values of justice, equality, and inclusion, and addressing the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and decent work.

Al Jamali noted that the Arab region faces profound challenges due to armed conflicts and crises that have weakened societies and destroyed health and social infrastructures, leading to the absence of development in many contexts.

He emphasized that sustainable development is not measured solely by economic growth, but by the extent to which it improves quality of life, enhances justice and dignity for all, and is rooted in the interdependence of all rights, economic, social, cultural, civil, and political.

Development can only be inclusive if it adopts a comprehensive human rights-based approach that places the individual at the center of planning and implementation, he said.

At the Arab Network, he added, they believe that social development is not measured only by economic indicators, but by how well it empowers people, includes the most vulnerable groups, and embeds justice and equality in the social fabric.

He stressed that human rights must be the foundation for designing development policies, ensuring accountability, fostering meaningful participation, and enabling true empowerment by addressing the root causes of poverty and violations, and restoring individuals' control over their resources and communities.

He also highlighted that sustainable development cannot be achieved without environmental justice, which protects the right to a healthy environment, considers the impact of climate change on vulnerable groups, and addresses geographic, gender, and religious disparities in the distribution of resources and services.

In closing, HE Al Jamali reaffirmed their commitment to action and cooperation, emphasizing that human dignity must be the core of development. Any development that does not target human well-being is a false development that prioritizes profit over rights.

He added that they therefore reiterate the importance of SDG 16 as a key to achieving all other goals, and SDG 17 to open avenues for partnership, unify efforts and resources, and build a future where development is based on respect for human dignity and where social justice is the ultimate goal, not just a means.

Director of the Regional Hub for Arab States at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) HE Dr. Mary Kawar commented that this symposium comes at a critical juncture.

As the world approaches the 30th anniversary of the Copenhagen Declaration, she said, it continues to face renewed challenges of inequality, social fragmentation, and declining trust in institutions.

She added that reaffirming the centrality of human rights in social development is no longer just necessary, it is urgent.

She emphasized that UNDP firmly believes sustainable development cannot be achieved without respect for human rights.

Dr. Kawar pointed out that experience has shown that a rights-based approach is the most effective path to building resilient societies and empowering communities without exception.

Director of UN Training and Documentation Center for Southwest Asia and the Arab Region Dr. Abeer Al Khraisha expressed her gratitude to Qatar for hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development, noting that this reflects the country's leadership and commitment to the issue of social development.

She stated that the theme of this symposium is a call to action and a prompt to reshape development policies to be more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable, because social development cannot be genuine or lasting if it is not built on respect for human rights.

Dr. Al Khraisha emphasized the importance of renewing collective commitment to making human rights the cornerstone of all development policies, enhancing international cooperation in this regard, and supporting local communities.

She said there can be no development without respect for human rights.