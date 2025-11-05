Qatar Participates In GCC Undersecretaries Of Interior Ministries' Meeting In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The State of Qatar has participated in the meeting of Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of Interior Ministries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, held in Kuwait, in preparation for the 42nd meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers of Interior of the GCC states.

The Qatari delegation to the meeting was headed by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi.

On the sidelines of the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah received Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of Interior Ministries.

The meeting of Their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of Interior Ministries of the GCC states addressed a number of topics on the agenda aimed at strengthening cooperation and security integration among the GCC states, in addition to discussing the recommendations and proposals reached by the specialized security committees to support joint GCC action in the security field.