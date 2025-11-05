Egypt And China: A Growing Economic Partnership With Expanding Trade And Investment According To HSBC China Corridor Forum

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)For the third year, HSBC Egypt has welcomed over 100 Chinese corporates and partners operating in Egypt to its Forum.

Cairo, Egypt – In October, HSBC Egypt hosted its third China Corridor Forum at its Head Office in Cairo, bringing together over 100 Chinese business leaders, policymakers, and financial experts to discuss the evolving China–Egypt economic landscape, and opportunities to expand cross-border trade and investment flows.

Chinese investment in the Middle East continues to expand, including in Egypt, which is seen as a strategic gateway for trade, infrastructure, and industrial partnerships. The Forum reaffirms HSBC Egypt's commitment to advancing the China-Egypt corridor, showcasing the country's pivotal role in connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.

Commenting on the Forum, Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairman & CEO HSBC Bank Egypt, said,“The China-Egypt corridor continues to accelerate and gain momentum; we are seeing clients from both markets forming partnerships across sectors, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to deepening economic collaboration. As Chinese corporates look to scale their operations in Egypt, HSBC remains at the forefront of enabling these investments through deep corridor expertise and end-to-end financial solutions.”

The Forum served as a platform for networking between Chinese corporates operating in Egypt and local stakeholders, fostering dialogue on opportunities and challenges shaping future partnerships.

Speaking at the event, Edward Weeks, Deputy CEO of HSBC China, said:“Despite global uncertainty and economic headwinds, Egypt has emerged as one of the most promising emerging market opportunities for investors while China's outbound direct investment, still small relative to the size of its economy, is set to rise when more Chinese companies are seeking growth overseas driven by innovation, sustainability and technology development. As the largest international bank in both China and Egypt, HSBC is uniquely positioned to facilitate cross-border trade and investment between the two markets that align so well in both development strategies and growth outlook.“

While Simon Williams, HSBC's Chief Economist for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) said,“The Egyptian and Chinese economies clearly complement each other well. Trade and investment ties are rising and as Egypt continues to stabilise, there's clear potential for more to come, particularly in export orientated manufacturing.”

The event emphasized HSBC's global connectivity and strategic focus on facilitating Chinese enterprises' growth across Egypt and the wider region.