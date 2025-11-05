'Stop Roadblocks, Start Financing' Africa Calls For Pragmatism Over Ideology Ahead Of G20 Investment Forum

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, November 5, 2025/APO Group/ --

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) ( ) is urging global financiers and policymakers to prioritize pragmatic, deal-ready investment over ideology. On November 21 in Johannesburg, the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, hosted by the AEC, will bring together G20 governments, institutional investors and African energy stakeholders to channel global capital toward Africa's most urgent energy and infrastructure priorities.

Timed to follow the AEC's flagship African Energy Week and ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa, the Forum serves as a key platform to align financing mechanisms with Africa's development goals – driving industrialization, expanding power access and advancing the AEC's mission to make energy poverty history by 2030.

Africa represents one of the world's most promising growth frontiers. With energy demand projected to quadruple by 2040, the continent holds over 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 125 billion barrels of oil, and vast renewable potential. Yet roughly 600 million Africans remain without electricity and 900 million lack access to clean cooking, underscoring the need for investment in both household energy solutions and industrial-scale infrastructure. The G20 Forum aims to bridge this gap by connecting capital with opportunity, enabling investors, governments and private companies to develop bankable projects across the value chain – from upstream oil and gas to power generation, LPG distribution, transmission, renewables and regional manufacturing.

Africa's position is clear: sustainable growth depends on affordable, reliable energy from diverse sources. Restrictive lending policies and transition-related conditionalities have slowed project development, limiting the continent's ability to leverage its natural resources for inclusive growth. The AEC advocates for a balanced approach – one that supports emissions reduction while recognizing Africa's right to industrialize and meet the energy needs of its people.

“Africa needs policies that finance its development, not delay it. If the G20 is serious about sustainable development, it must fund energy that works for Africans – all forms of energy that power homes, industries and hospitals,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.“Every conversation about Africa's future must start with energy access. Without power, there is no growth, no education, no healthcare. The G20 Investment Forum is where we stop talking and start building.”

The Forum also aligns with South Africa's G20 Presidency priorities, which emphasize inclusive growth, infrastructure financing, debt sustainability, a just energy transition and Africa-led development. Task forces under the presidency further highlight industrialization, youth employment, innovation, digital infrastructure and reduced inequality as key focus areas. In the energy sphere, South Africa has urged a balanced approach between development and environmental protection – a message that directly reflects Africa's realities.

In this context, the AEC's G20 Forum complements the global agenda of inclusive growth and sustainable investment, viewed through an African lens. It will spotlight opportunities to mobilize blended finance, expand domestic gas and LPG utilization for power and cooking, strengthen infrastructure such as pipelines and LNG terminals, and scale renewable and low-carbon technologies to create a diversified, resilient energy mix.

For Africa, the challenge is not one of potential but of alignment and ensuring financing frameworks reflect the continent's development priorities. By convening ahead of the G20 Summit, the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum offers a platform for African leaders and G20 investors to engage directly, moving beyond discussion to structure bankable, high-impact projects that deliver energy access, industrial jobs and long-term value creation.

Achieving global development and climate goals depends on sustained investment in Africa's energy future - not divestment. Through collaboration, innovation and pragmatic financing, the G20 and Africa can forge a new partnership that delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all.

Click here ( ) to register for the Forum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.





'Stop Roadblocks, Start Financing' – Africa Calls for Pragmatism Over Ideology Ahead of G20 Investment Forum



Downloa



Shar























