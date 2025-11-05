ALVOTECH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Alvotech On Behalf Of Alvotech Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Alvotech stock and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alvotech (“Alvotech” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:ALVO) on behalf of Alvotech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alvotech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On November 3, 2025, Alvotech received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its AVT05 BLA biologics license application following a failed facility inspection in July 2025. On this news, Alvotech's stock fell $2.62, or 34.25%, to close at $5.03 per share.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alvotech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.



