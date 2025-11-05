Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market To Worth USD 260.98 Billion By 2034

By synthesis analysis

How did the Synthetic Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the synthetic segment accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market. This approach explores the usual affordable production as compared to biological ones, which is driven by minimal raw material expenditure and more simplified production solutions. Also, they facilitate increased control over the API's composition and purity, resulting in more consistent and predictable quality across various batches.

On the other hand, the biotech segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR. Prominently, a rise in complexity of new therapies, especially biologics, gene, and cell therapies, and the expansion of precision medicine are bolstering the overall segmental growth. They are implementing continuous manufacturing, AI, and machine learning, and widely investing in seamless manufacturing, sophisticated fermentation systems, and cell culture technology.

By drug analysis

What Made the Innovative Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The innovative segment held a major share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2024. The market is leveraging diverse continuous manufacturing and green chemistry, with expanded strategic partnerships for the development of new therapies. Alongside, the leading players use advanced biologics, genomic APIs, and mRNA for customised medicine, gene editing, and advanced vaccines.

Moreover, the generic segment is anticipated to witness notable expansion. This mainly comprises new strategic FDA product-specific guidances for complex generics, particularly Amikacin Sulfate and Apixaban, and the growing use of highly sophisticated manufacturing technologies (AMTs) and AI/ML to enhance effectiveness. Recently, the FDA approved complex generics, such as cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion eye drops and budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate inhalation aerosol.

By application analysis

Why did the Oncology Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The oncology segment led with the biggest share of active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2024. A gradual rise in cancer cases is increasingly demanding immunotherapies and biosimilars, with the increased demand for HPAPIs, peptides, and antibody-drug conjugates, are acting as a crucial catalyst. The recent developments encompass antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), those encapsulated HPAPIs in payloads for more accurate tumour targeting, and polymer-drug conjugates, by employing EZN-2208 and other advanced polymers, for expanding efficacy and lowering side effects.

Although the glaucoma segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth. The companies are fostering the use of prostaglandin analogues, beta blockers, and combination drugs for treating glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. Recently, the FDA has approved iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant, a single-administration implant that consistently releases travoprost for up to three years. Whereas, Ciliary Neurotrophic Factor (CNTF)-secreting implants possess stabilisation of visual function and accelerate retinal nerve fiber layer thickness.

By workflow analysis

How did the Commercial Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The commercial segment captured a dominant share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients CDMO market in 2024. This mainly encourages scaling up production for approved drugs, confirming regulatory compliance, and managing global supply chains. Currently, the globe is putting efforts into the rising integration of services from drug discovery to commercialisation (CRDMOs), growth in high-growth areas like High-Potency APIs (HPAPIs) and biotech.

Eventually, the clinical segment will expand notably in the coming era. CDMOS are facilitating specialised services, specifically formulation development, analytical testing, and small-batch manufacturing for early-stage drugs. Nowadays, the market is focusing on complex therapies like those for rare diseases and advancing cell and gene therapies. CDMOs are further facilitating expertise and documentation to support clients in navigating the complex regulatory requirements for trial submissions.

Recent Developments in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market



In October 2025, Hikal Ltd., a global life sciences company, opened its High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) Laboratory at its Integrated Innovation Centre in Pune.

In September 2025, Kazan Pharmaceutical Plant Sever Pharmaceuticals, part of the Izvarino Pharma Group, initiated production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for cancer drugs. In February 2025, SK Pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), unveiled an enhanced analytical testing laboratory especially dedicated to High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs).



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market Key Players List



Cambrex Corporation

Recipharm AB

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Pantheon)

Corden Pharma International

Samsung Biologics

Lonza Group

Catalent, Inc.

Siegfried Holding AG

Piramal Pharma Solutions Boehringer Ingelheim

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product



Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API)

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API)

Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Others

By Synthesis



Synthetic Biotech

By Drug



Innovative Generics

By Workflow



Clinical Commercial

By Application



Oncology

Hormonal

Glaucoma

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes Others

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



