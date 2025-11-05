Just Published: A Heartfelt Journey Through 50 Years Of Mental Illness And Survival

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing presents a powerful memoir by a survivor, sharing a heartfelt journey through mental illness to inspire hope and healing.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I'm Still Here is a powerful memoir by Amanda, a first-time author who shares her heartfelt journey of battling mental illness for over 50 years. This compelling narrative is not just a recounting of her experiences; it is a testament to resilience and the relentless pursuit of hope. Amanda's story is marked by trauma, strength, and the quest for closure, making it a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration.

In I'm Still Here, Amanda reveals the impact of her childhood experiences and the physical and emotional abuse that shaped her struggles. She addresses the stigma surrounding mental illness and the urgent need for understanding and support. This memoir serves as a beacon of hope, encouraging readers to confront their own challenges and find light in their darkest moments. Amanda's determination to share her story stems from a desire to connect with others who may feel isolated in their pain.

Key themes in I'm Still Here include:

- The journey of survival against mental illness

- The importance of sharing personal stories for healing

- The quest for closure and peace

- The impact of childhood trauma on mental health

- The urgent need for mental health awareness and support

Amanda structures the narrative to emphasize that healing is possible and that sharing one's story can be transformative. I want to provide hope to those who feel lost in a lonely dark place, she states.

Join Amanda on this incredible journey of survival and discover the strength to rise above adversity. What insights will Amanda uncover as she navigates her path to healing?

I'm Still Here is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit their Instagram account.

Instagram: amandatheauthor1

About the Author: Amanda is a first-time author who has battled mental illness for over 50 years. Her book, I'm Still Here, shares her life story and the trauma she has faced while dealing with her mental health challenges. Through her writing, Amanda aims to connect with others who may be experiencing similar struggles, offering hope and understanding. She believes in the power of storytelling as a means of healing and encourages readers to embrace their own journeys. Amanda's candid reflections provide insight into her resilience and determination, making her story relatable to those navigating their own mental health battles.

Available for interviews: Author, Amanda

Attachment

i'm still here

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...