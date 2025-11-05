Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pinta Miami Celebrates 19 Years Of Latin American Art At Miami Art Week


2025-11-05 11:16:37
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pinta Miami will once again be a highlight of Miami's cultural calendar from December 4–7, 2025, as artists, collectors, and enthusiasts converge on the historic Dinner Key, one of Miami's oldest neighborhoods located in Coconut Grove, for the long-running satellite fair that spotlights multidisciplinary and contemporary Latin American art.

Helmed by Pinta ́s celebrated global curator Irene Gelfman, this year's edition welcomes São Paulo's Isabella Lenzi (Artistic Director and Chief Curator of the Alberto Cruz Foundation) to the Pinta team as curator of RADAR, which focuses on solo and duo projects. Juan Canela, Chief Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Panama, will curate NEXT, featuring emerging and experimental artists.

Indeed, a diverse range of artistic positions will be on view, with over 40 participating galleries representing a broad range of North and South American and European countries, such as El Museo, from Bogotá, Colombia and Bernice Steinbaum Gallery from Miami, USA at the Main Section.

Among 8 proposals, two galleries will be participating for the first time at the fair from the City of Panama. Galería Arteconsult and Mateo Sariel Galería will be nestled in the NEXT section of the fair, highlighting the voices of emerging Latin American and diaspora artists, while Murcia, Spain's T20 gallery will be located in RADAR, showcasing contemporary Spanish artists.

“Pinta Miami is the only fair during Miami Art Week that celebrates the diversity and vitality of Latin American art. In this 19th edition, I seek to foster an intimate, dynamic, and engaging space where visibility is given to contemporary Latin American art scenes in dialogue with the world. Pinta Miami is the definitive event for Latin American art on the local agenda, a meeting point for the international art community.” - Irene Gelfman, Global Curator of Pinta
Thanks to the support of EFG Wealth Management, Pinta Miami continues to demonstrate that exceptional art extends far beyond the South Beach Convention Center, showcasing the depth and breadth of Latin American art and culture.

Tickets are on sale now.

