Medpro Healthcare Staffing Named Top Corporate Team Of The Year For Light The Night, South Florida, Raising $37,255 To Support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Sunrise, Florida, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --was namedat theevent, hosted by Blood Cancer United. The MedPro team raisedto help fund groundbreaking research and provide vital support to patients and families affected by blood cancers.

The annual Light The Night (LTN) walk unites friends, families, and organizations for an evening of hope, remembrance, and inspiration. Participants carry illuminated lanterns-white lanterns for survivors, red lanterns for supporters, and gold lanterns in memory of loved ones lost-to represent the community's shared strength and compassion. MedPro has been an active supporter and participant in LTN for the last six years.

“Our team came together with passion and purpose,” said Liz Tonkin, CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing.“We're honored to stand beside LLS in the fight to end blood cancers and support the patients and families who inspire us every day.”

Through employee fundraising, MedPro's team not only achieved the Top Corporate Team of the Year distinction but also demonstrated its ongoing commitment to social responsibility and community impact. Employees flexed their creative muscles, coming up with unique and unexpected ways to raise money for a great cause - from a farmers' featuring fresh-baked bread, handmade soaps, arts & crafts, juices, and more to a wine tasting and raffles for a Disney cruise and a trip to Paris! All proceeds supported Light the Night and people affected by blood cancer.

The $37,255 raised by MedPro will directly advance Blood Cancer United's mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

About Light The Night

Hosted annually by Blood Cancer United, Light The Night brings communities together to celebrate, honor, and remember those affected by blood cancers. The event raises funds for research and patient services.

Learn more at

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of temporary and contract healthcare staffing services to hospitals, government facilities, and medical laboratories across the U.S. Based in Sunrise, Florida, MedPro employs more than 300 corporate professionals dedicated to connecting skilled healthcare providers with facilities in need of exceptional talent.

For more information, visit

