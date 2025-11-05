Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Bincy SLAMS Anumol: 'You're Staying Only Because Of Money Power!'


2025-11-05 10:13:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Drama peaks in Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 as ex-contestant Bincy Sebastian accused Anumol R.S. of surviving in the house using 'money power.' Bincy claimed Anumol spent ₹16 lakh on PR and social media to stay relevant. Anumol partly admitted the spending but denied buying votes. Her family defended her intentions.

MENAFN05112025007385015968ID1110299960



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search