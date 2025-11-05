Umami Flavors Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034
Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report, “Umami Flavors Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 5.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 9.12 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
Market Dynamics
The growth of the global Umami Flavours market is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for authentic taste experiences and clean-label ingredients that naturally enhance flavour without excessive salt or artificial additives. Rapid advancements in food technology and natural fermentation processes are revolutionising the way manufacturers produce umami-rich compounds, including glutamates, nucleotides, and yeast extracts. Moreover, the growing popularity of plant-based and functional foods has intensified the use of natural umami ingredients to compensate for flavour loss during reformulation, boosting market growth.
However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and consumer scepticism toward monosodium glutamate (MSG) may restrain expansion. Despite these challenges, the increasing adoption of sustainable, bio-based fermentation techniques and demand for low-sodium, flavour-rich alternatives are creating new growth opportunities.
Key Highlights
-
By Ingredients: According to Straits Research, the MSG and other simple glutamates segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 4%.
By Source: The Synthetic or chemically-derived segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 8.1%.
By Formulation: The powder or dry blends category dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 52.8%.
By End-User: The pet food and supplements segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Regional Insights: Asia Pacific dominates with over 46.2% share, driven by its traditional use of umami in cuisine, a large food manufacturing base, and growing clean-label innovations.
Givaudan IFF/Tastepoint DSM-Firmenich Kerry Symrise Ajinomoto Lesaffre Angel Yeast Lallemand Corbion Ingredion Sensient Mane Takasago McCormick Hansen Tate & Lyle AB Mauri Brenntag AAK Recent Developments Segmentation
By Ingredient (2026-2034) Monosodium glutamate (MSG) / Simple glutamates Yeast extracts and autolysates Hydrolysed vegetable/animal proteins (HVP/HAP) Fermentation-derived umami blends / precision-fermentation ingredients Mushroom, tomato and other botanical umami concentrates Nucleotides and synergists Proprietary blended systems / seasoning platforms By Source (2026-2034) Natural-origin Fermentation-derived Synthetic or chemically-derived By Formulation (2026-2034) Powder or dry blends Liquid concentrates or syrups Paste or pastes and bouillon blocks By End-User (2026-2034) Food and Beverages Manufacturers Foodservice / QSR chains Ingredient distributors and formulators Pet Food and Supplements Household By Region (2026-2034) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America
