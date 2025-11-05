Umami Flavors Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research today released its highly anticipated report, “Umami Flavors Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 5.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 9.12 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global Umami Flavours market is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for authentic taste experiences and clean-label ingredients that naturally enhance flavour without excessive salt or artificial additives. Rapid advancements in food technology and natural fermentation processes are revolutionising the way manufacturers produce umami-rich compounds, including glutamates, nucleotides, and yeast extracts. Moreover, the growing popularity of plant-based and functional foods has intensified the use of natural umami ingredients to compensate for flavour loss during reformulation, boosting market growth.

However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and consumer scepticism toward monosodium glutamate (MSG) may restrain expansion. Despite these challenges, the increasing adoption of sustainable, bio-based fermentation techniques and demand for low-sodium, flavour-rich alternatives are creating new growth opportunities.

Key Highlights



By Ingredients: According to Straits Research, the MSG and other simple glutamates segment dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 4%.

By Source: The Synthetic or chemically-derived segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR growth of 8.1%.

By Formulation: The powder or dry blends category dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 52.8%.

By End-User: The pet food and supplements segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Regional Insights: Asia Pacific dominates with over 46.2% share, driven by its traditional use of umami in cuisine, a large food manufacturing base, and growing clean-label innovations.

Competitive Players

GivaudanIFF/TastepointDSM-FirmenichKerrySymriseAjinomotoLesaffreAngel YeastLallemandCorbionIngredionSensientManeTakasagoMcCormickHansenTate & LyleAB MauriBrenntagAAK Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Ingredient (2026-2034)Monosodium glutamate (MSG) / Simple glutamatesYeast extracts and autolysatesHydrolysed vegetable/animal proteins (HVP/HAP)Fermentation-derived umami blends / precision-fermentation ingredientsMushroom, tomato and other botanical umami concentratesNucleotides and synergistsProprietary blended systems / seasoning platformsBy Source (2026-2034)Natural-originFermentation-derivedSynthetic or chemically-derivedBy Formulation (2026-2034)Powder or dry blendsLiquid concentrates or syrupsPaste or pastes and bouillon blocksBy End-User (2026-2034)Food and Beverages ManufacturersFoodservice / QSR chainsIngredient distributors and formulatorsPet Food and SupplementsHouseholdBy Region (2026-2034)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaLatin America