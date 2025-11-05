403
Over 41,000 Athletes Join 47th Istanbul Marathon from 126 Countries
(MENAFN) More than 41,000 athletes from 126 countries participated in the Türkiye İs Bankası 47th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, the world’s only intercontinental race that spans from Asia to Europe.
Organized by Spor İstanbul, the event holds the prestigious World Athletics Gold Label status and drew a total of 41,416 participants. The marathon featured 5,976 runners in the full 42-kilometer race, 12,440 in the 15.5-kilometer category, 18,000 in the Corporate Run, and 5,000 in the Public Run.
The course began on the Asian side, 250 meters behind the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, and concluded at Sultanahmet Square on the European side, providing a symbolic journey across Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus.
Men’s Race
Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo claimed victory in the men’s marathon, finishing the 42.195-kilometer course in 2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds.
Last year’s champion, Kenyan runner Dejene Debela, took second place at 2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds, while Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi secured third with 2 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds.
Women’s Race
Ethiopia’s Bizuager Aderra won the women’s race in 2 hours 26 minutes 19 seconds, narrowly edging compatriot Sofia Assefa, who finished at 2 hours 26 minutes 21 seconds. Kenya’s Joan Jepkosgei placed third with a time of 2 hours 26 minutes 36 seconds.
The annual event continues to unite professional and amateur athletes, offering a rare opportunity to run across two continents in a single race.
Prizes and Awards
Winners received substantial cash prizes: $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second, and $10,000 for third, with payouts extending to eighth place, who earned $1,000.
Top Turkish athletes were awarded separately, with the top five in both men’s and women’s divisions sharing 400,000 Turkish liras ($9,515). First-place Turkish runners received 60,000 liras ($1,428), followed by 50,000 ($1,190), 40,000 ($952), 30,000 ($714), and 20,000 ($476).
In the wheelchair category, the top four finishers earned 30,000, 25,000, 20,000, and 15,000 liras, respectively. Additional prizes were distributed across age groups ranging from 35–39 to 85+.
In total, the marathon awarded 9.5 million liras (approximately $226,000) across all categories, underlining its status as one of the world’s most prestigious and inclusive endurance events.
