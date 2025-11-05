Perseverance Metals Reports High Grade, >4% Nickel From Initial Drilling Of The Venus East Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Trend, Lac Gayot Project, Québec

Perseverance Metals Reports High Grade, >4% Nickel From Initial Drilling Of The Venus East Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Trend, Lac Gayot Project, Québec
|Hole ID
|From
|To
| Interval
(m)
| Ni
(%)
| Cu
(%)
| Co
(%)
| Pd
(g/t)
| Pt
(g/t)
| Au
(g/t)
|BAS-25-001
|96.0
|97.6
|1.6
|0.20
|0.25
|0.01
|0.51
|0.32
|0.27
|BAS-25-002
|110.9
|112.0
|1.1
|1.69
|0.59
|0.07
|0.69
|0.07
|0.41
|including
|110.9
|111.2
|0.3
|4.13
|0.33
|0.14
|1.53
|0.19
|0.02
Table 2: Massive & semi-massive (>40%) sulphide intersections from follow-up drilling of the Baseline Zone.
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Length
|Sulphides
|BAS-25-003
|99.15
|99.65
|0.50
|Massive
|BAS-25-003
|101.75
|102.25
|0.50
|Semi-Massive
|BAS-25-004
|114.80
|116.90
|2.10
|Massive
|BAS-25-006
|34.50
|34.90
|0.40
|Massive
Table 3: Baseline drill hole collar location and orientations. Coordinates are in UTM Nad 83, Zone 19
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
| Length
(m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
| Elevation
(m)
|BAS-25-001
|370620
|6163847
|157.00
|110
|-45
|480
|BAS-25-002
|370620
|6163847
|160.25
|110
|-60
|480
|BAS-25-003
|370629
|6163870
|143.00
|110
|-52
|479
|BAS-25-004
|370629
|6163870
|145.10
|110
|-64
|479
|BAS-25-005
|370628
|6163870
|227.00
|110
|-73
|479
|BAS-25-006
|371184
|6164175
|86.00
|120
|-45
|475
|BAS-25-007
|371184
|6164175
|92.60
|120
|-72
|475
|BAS-25-008
|370633
|6163900
|173.00
|110
|-45
|476
QA/QC
Drill core description and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank and standard samples in the sampling. A regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Minerals during the analytical process was also completed. The drilling operation was performed by Forage Fusion from Hawkesbury in Ontario. The drill core is NQ size.
During drilling program, the drill core was logged and sampled at Gayot camp. The drill core was cut by a diamond saw and put in plastic bags with their unique sample numbers. They were grouped in large rice bags at the camp. All the samples were flown by helicopter between the Gayot Camp and the Lac Pau outfitter before to be transported by truck to the Laurentia Exploration office in Saguenay, Quebec. All samples were then sent to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Val d'Or, Québec for PREP-31a preparation protocol. They were then sent to the ALS Minerals Vancouver laboratory for analysis. ALS Minerals is independent from the Company.
The results available in this News Release come from samples analyzed by two different methods. Gold, platinum and palladium values were determined using the PGM-ICP24 procedure which involves fire assay using a 50-gram charge with an inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy finish ("ICP-AES"). The same samples were also analyzed using the ME-ICP61 method to determine their cobalt, copper and nickel content. The ME-ICP61 method is a 4-Acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish. Samples exceeding the detection limit (10,000ppm) for nickel were reanalyzed using method Ni-OG62, a 4-acid digestion and ICP finish.
Technical Information & QP Statement
The technical and geological information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Hugues Guérin-Tremblay, P. Geo (OGQ #1584), who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Guérin-Tremblay is a geologist consultant with Laurentia Exploration who is responsible for the exploration work on the Gayot property. M. Guérin-Tremblay has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.
Drilling and sampling results may be influenced by factors such as core recovery, sample representativity, or analytical limitations; however, none of these factors are considered to materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data at this stage.
About Perseverance Metals
Perseverance Metals' critical minerals project portfolio is strategically positioned in key North American Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and hard rock lithium regions, including Québec's prolific James Bay district and Michigan's Mid-Continent Rift.
Our strict science-driven approach and extensive track record of discovery, coupled with an industry-leading team armed with next-generation exploration tools, provide us with a distinct competitive advantage. This offers a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries, the advancement of significant critical mineral deposits, and the development of a portfolio poised for strategic industry consolidation, all vital for the clean energy transition and the creation of new mining districts. Perseverance's exploration assets include:the Lac Gayot high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and lithium pegmatite project, which covers the entirety of the Venus Greenstone Belt in Québec, featuring multiple, very high grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE showings and numerous large spodumene-bearing pegmatites with consistent high lithium grades in channel sampling; the Voyageur Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project which covers 680 km2 of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, 65 kilometres west of the only producing nickel mine in the United States, and; the Armit Lake Ni-Cu-Co project, which is the consolidated and underexplored western half of the nickel- and gold-rich Savant Lake Greenstone Belt in Ontario.
Additional information about Perseverance Metals can be found at perseverancemetals.
