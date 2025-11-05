403
Turkish defense industry to display tech at BAMEX ‘25
(MENAFN) The Turkish defense sector will present its latest technologies at the inaugural Bamako Expo (BAMEX ‘25) in Mali from November 11–14, highlighting its growing presence in Africa.
Organized by Turkish company The Peak Defense, the event has drawn official invitations from over 50 countries, primarily across Africa. The expo will feature Turkish firms including Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, MKE, STM, Kalekalip, 3E, Sarsilmaz, Atlas, ESSAV, SkyDagger, ZSR, Akincilar, and Akdas Silah.
African media describe the expo as a “breakthrough” moment for introducing Turkish defense technologies to the continent. Participating countries will include members of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—as well as the Malian army.
The final two days of the expo are designated “demo days,” allowing delegations and expert teams to test Turkish defense products at a special operations area.
Mali’s strategic location, with long and challenging borders, makes it a key market for technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored vehicles, and radar systems. The expo reflects rising African demand for reliable defense suppliers, with Turkish products gaining popularity due to competitive pricing and comprehensive training support.
Increasingly, African nations are adopting Turkish UAVs and armored vehicles to strengthen their defense capabilities, signaling expanding Turkish influence in the region’s security sector.
