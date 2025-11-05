403
Turkish Defense Industry to Present Innovations at Bamako Expo 2025
(MENAFN) The Turkish defense sector is set to present its cutting-edge technologies alongside several African nations at the Bamako Expo (BAMEX ‘25) in Mali, scheduled for Nov. 11 - 14.
The event, making its debut in 2025, aims to serve as a platform for expanding the Turkish defense footprint in Africa through fresh collaborations and partnerships.
The Malian authorities extended official invitations to over 50 countries, primarily from Africa, for the event, which is being organized by the Turkish company, The Peak Defense.
Extensive arrangements have been made in Mali’s capital, Bamako, and its surroundings for the expo. African media have described the event as a “breakthrough” moment for introducing new technologies from the Turkish defense industry to the continent.
Prominent Turkish companies such as Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, MKE, STM, Kalekalip, 3E, Sarsilmaz, Atlas, ESSAV, SkyDagger, ZSR, Akincilar, and Akdas Silah will be participating.
Additionally, the expo will host stands from the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, along with the Malian army.
The final two days of BAMEX ‘25 are designated as “demo days,” during which international delegations and specialist teams will have the opportunity to test Turkish defense equipment at the designated special operations zone.
An increasing number of nations are turning to the Turkish defense sector to bolster their defense capabilities.
Mali, an influential African country with extensive and challenging-to-secure borders, requires critical technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), armored vehicles, and radar systems, a need shared by its neighboring countries.
