403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Platinumlist Accelerates Growth in Oman’s Live Entertainment Market
(MENAFNEditorial) The platform is strengthening its presence in Oman with a growing lineup of concerts, attractions, and cultural events, amid the $24.62 billion MENA live entertainment industry.
[Muscat, Oman – November 2025]: Platinumlist, a leading entertainment discovery and ticketing platform in the Middle East, is strengthening its presence in Oman with local customer support and a rapidly growing calendar of events, attractions and tours across the Sultanate.
In recent seasons, the platform has ticketed a broad mix of experiences in Oman from large-scale public events such as Muscat Nights at Qurum Natural Park to concerts, city tours, outdoor adventures and cultural attractions in and around Muscat.
After more than a year of active operations in Oman, Platinumlist sees a diverse and highly engaged audience. The Sultanate offers accessible entry points to live entertainment, with budget-friendly festivals and attractions. This is ideal for families and for building an everyday culture of going out.
Many of the event organisers now prefer more customised ticketing solutions for their events. In this context, Platinumlist stands as a complex yet agile solution, offering a diverse range of ticketing products, including tourist attractions and activities, sporting events, venue management, tourist attraction inventory management, and business events.
Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, says: “Our goal in Oman is to provide top-tier support and innovative solutions to event organisers. We see how our platform significantly enhances the event experience in Oman, and we look forward to collaborating with local organisers to create memorable events for audiences.”
The expansion into Oman aligns with the country's robust digital infrastructure, where internet penetration has reached 95.3% of the total population. Leveraging this high connectivity, Platinumlist reports that the majority of Omani users have seamlessly adopted its mobile-first platform and SafeTicket technology. This shift accelerates the modernisation of the local events infrastructure, moving the market from traditional methods to fully digital solutions.
[Muscat, Oman – November 2025]: Platinumlist, a leading entertainment discovery and ticketing platform in the Middle East, is strengthening its presence in Oman with local customer support and a rapidly growing calendar of events, attractions and tours across the Sultanate.
In recent seasons, the platform has ticketed a broad mix of experiences in Oman from large-scale public events such as Muscat Nights at Qurum Natural Park to concerts, city tours, outdoor adventures and cultural attractions in and around Muscat.
After more than a year of active operations in Oman, Platinumlist sees a diverse and highly engaged audience. The Sultanate offers accessible entry points to live entertainment, with budget-friendly festivals and attractions. This is ideal for families and for building an everyday culture of going out.
Many of the event organisers now prefer more customised ticketing solutions for their events. In this context, Platinumlist stands as a complex yet agile solution, offering a diverse range of ticketing products, including tourist attractions and activities, sporting events, venue management, tourist attraction inventory management, and business events.
Cosmin Ivan, CEO of Platinumlist, says: “Our goal in Oman is to provide top-tier support and innovative solutions to event organisers. We see how our platform significantly enhances the event experience in Oman, and we look forward to collaborating with local organisers to create memorable events for audiences.”
The expansion into Oman aligns with the country's robust digital infrastructure, where internet penetration has reached 95.3% of the total population. Leveraging this high connectivity, Platinumlist reports that the majority of Omani users have seamlessly adopted its mobile-first platform and SafeTicket technology. This shift accelerates the modernisation of the local events infrastructure, moving the market from traditional methods to fully digital solutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment