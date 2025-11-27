Formula 1: Lando Norris Admits 'Nothing Has Changed' For Title Fight Ahead Of Qatar GP

MENAFN - IANS) Doha, Nov 27 (IANS) McLaren driver Lando Norris has admitted that nothing has changed in his approach towards the Drivers' Championship title despite disqualification after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The current standing seperates Norris 24 points from his teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who claimed pole position in Las Vegas.

Asked whether he was angered by the disqualification in Las Vegas, Norris replied:“No. It doesn't help. I think from what I had to do in the race, there was already some expectation that it might happen so it wasn't a shock or a surprise.

“We knew we were having a lot more issues than we ever expected during the race. Maybe it would have hurt more if we won the race, but we didn't so it doesn't change anything. There's no point being too sad about it.

“Of course, everyone in the team was a bit gutted about the result because there's a lot of effort that goes into it. It was frustrating, but actually I was quite okay. I'm just excited to go again this weekend. It doesn't change anything – I want to try and win here in Qatar and I want to try and win in Abu Dhabi. It sucks, but that's life sometimes.”

Norris also admitted that the height adjustment of the plank for the upcoming Qatar GP will surely increase the speed of the car which will help both the drivers.

He said:“We'll probably be quicker now we have to put it up because I won't have to back off everywhere. Everyone thinks it'll make us slow but it'll probably make us quicker. I'm excited for all of it.

“I've never been in this situation before but I'm excited. I think it's exciting for everyone. I certainly would have liked to have the 30-point gap instead of 24 to whoever it is, but it makes it more exciting for you guys I guess, so good for you.

“I think I'll just go and try to do the same thing – I'll focus on trying to get a good Qualifying and have a good race and just take it one step at a time. I don't mind but of course the earlier I can do it, the better.

"At the same time, that doesn't change how I do anything. I just need to try and win and it's as simple as that.”

The McLaren drive is admantant on taking out the whole from the car and give his best in the upcoming races rather than focusing on other competitors.

“Max won last year and I think he won the year before,” the Briton said of previous races in Qatar.“We come in with the same expectations of thinking it's going to be close. Red Bull over the last six, seven races have been, in general, the best.

“We expect a good battle and we expect it to be tough. I don't think we come into it expecting anything to be easy. We work hard, we focus on ourselves and the goal is to qualify on pole and win both races.

“We didn't do a good enough job [in Las Vegas] so it's quite simple. We accept the mistake but nothing changes. For now, I'm fine and relaxed. I just want to go and drive – especially after last weekend there's even more desire to just get on track and try and make up for last weekend. I feel ready to try and continue the good run that we've had.”