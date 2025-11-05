CRA, Ehsan Center Conduct Workshop To Promote Digital Privacy Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), in collaboration with Ehsan Centre, held an awareness workshop to empower consumers to protect their personal data and promote safe use of mobile phones, as part of the National Initiative to Celebrate 160 Years of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

CRA experts conducted interactive sessions that demonstrated how users can manage privacy settings on their mobile phones, identify potentially unsafe applications, and control data access permissions effectively. The workshop also featured practical discussions on enhancing privacy on messaging and social media platforms such as WhatsApp, with participants learning how to adopt safe digital habits that reduce exposure to online risks.

On this occasion, Amel Salem Al-Hanawi, Director of the Consumer Affairs Department at CRA, said,“Enhancing awareness is the cornerstone of digital protection. Through this workshop, we aimed to empower elderly people to take control of their digital privacy and make informed decisions about their data. We remain committed to engaging directly with the community and translating our consumer protection mandate into tangible action that builds trust and strengthens digital resilience.”

Shaikha Ahmed Al-Horaib, Acting Director of Social Awareness and Community Outreach Departmentat at Ehsan Center, said,“The collaboration between the Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care – Ehsan – and the Communications Regulatory Authority comes as part of our ongoing efforts to promote safe digital literacy among the elderly and to empower them to use modern technologies with confidence and security.