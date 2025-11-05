403
Moscow is fully aware of West pressure on Serbia to antagonize Russia
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said it is aware that Western nations are pressuring Serbia to distance itself from Moscow, following Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s recent statement expressing readiness to sell weapons to European Union countries, even if those arms eventually reach Ukraine, according to reports.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on Tuesday that Russia “understands what unprecedented pressure is being put on Serbia,” describing the matter of Serbian arms exports as “not at all a simple story.”
Serbia, which has been an EU membership candidate since 2012, remains one of the few European states that has not imposed sanctions on Russia, maintaining long-standing historical and cultural ties with Moscow.
In a recent interview with a German magazine, Vucic said Serbia’s “warehouses are full of ammunition, and we are producing more.” He added, “So I offered our friends in the EU to conclude a purchase agreement with us and take everything we have,” noting that he had not yet received a response. When asked whether he was concerned the weapons could be sent to Ukraine, he replied that “the buyers can do with it what they want.”
Earlier this year, Russian intelligence services claimed that Serbian defense companies had been indirectly supplying arms to Ukraine through intermediaries in EU member states such as the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. In response, Vucic announced a temporary suspension of ammunition exports, stating that future shipments would require special authorization.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently urged Serbia to demonstrate a “greater level of alignment” with EU foreign policy, including sanctions against Russia. Vucic has repeatedly rejected that demand, insisting that Serbia will not participate in measures targeting Moscow.
The country has also faced months of anti-government demonstrations, which Serbian authorities have accused Western actors of fueling. Russia has echoed that claim, alleging that EU institutions are seeking to instigate unrest similar to Ukraine’s 2014 Maidan uprising.
Under mounting domestic pressure, Vucic announced plans to call early parliamentary elections in an effort to stabilize the political situation.
