Central Hotels & Resorts Champions Team Wellness with Dubai Fitness Challenge
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing homegrown hospitality brands in the UAE, has proudly launched its staff wellness initiative, “30 Minutes for a Healthier You!”, in support of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). From 1–30 November, employees living in staff accommodation are encouraged to take just 30 minutes each day to focus on their health—whether through walking, stretching, dancing, or team workouts in shared spaces.
The Dubai Fitness Challenge, now in its ninth edition, was launched under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. This year’s edition, themed “Find Your Challenge,” transforms the city into a vibrant, month-long celebration of fitness and community—featuring free classes, outdoor events, and activities designed to make Dubai one of the world’s most active cities.
In alignment with this movement, Central Hotels & Resorts’ in-house program brings wellness directly to its team with a dynamic month of activities taking place across its staff accommodations. Each week follows a unique theme designed to motivate, engage, and inspire—starting with “Get Moving!”, a week of group stretches, Zumba, and a step-count challenge; followed by “Build Strength,” featuring bodyweight workouts, a wall-sit challenge, and a martial arts session led by Force Strike Martial Arts.
The fun continues with “Fun Fitness” in Week 3, where staff enjoy Zumba sessions, a “fit quest” of daily mini challenges, and a Healthy Meal Day encouraging team members to share nutritious snacks and juices. The final week, “Team Challenge & Closing,” includes a lighthearted relay race, fitness trivia, and a closing ceremony recognizing the “Most Active Participant”, with certificates and tokens such as branded towels and water bottles.
Across its properties—Royal Central Hotel The Palm, C Central Resort The Palm, and Canal Central Hotel Business Bay—the atmosphere has been electric. Departments are rallying together, forming walking groups, and sharing progress in WhatsApp communities to keep the spirit alive every day. What began as a health challenge has quickly become a celebration of teamwork, laughter, and positivity.
“At Central Hotels & Resorts, our people are the heart of our success,” said Abdulla Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager. “This challenge is not just about fitness—it’s about supporting one another, celebrating progress, and building a healthy mindset as a team. We want our colleagues to feel empowered to make wellness a lasting part of their lifestyle.”
Through this initiative, Central Hotels & Resorts continues to promote a culture of well-being, positivity, and teamwork across all its properties, reinforcing its commitment to holistic hospitality—where health and happiness are at the heart of everything it does.
