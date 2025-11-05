403
KFC VOTED #1 BEST TASTING CHICKEN IN THE UAE
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) In an independent, nationally representative study conducted by YouGov, consumers across the UAE voted KFC the #1 Best Tasting Chicken, significantly ahead of other Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands. The findings reflect what many already knew; that bold, satisfying flavour still matters most when it’s time to eat. In a separate study – YouGov’s 2025 UAE Dining Out Report – KFC was also named the most popular dining choice, with 38.9% of residents considering it when eating out, reinforcing the brand’s strong consumer connection.
“Taste is everything for MENA customers and we know credibility is earned, not claimed. Being recognized by consumers as the #1 best tasting chicken in the UAE – and the most popular dining choice – is a huge endorsement. It reinforces our leadership,” said Ahmed Arafa, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC MENAPAKT & CIS. “We lead because flavor comes first, and when taste is king, table manners take a back seat. Triple dipping? That’s not just allowed, it’s encouraged. Sauce stains? They’re a sign you’re doing it right. And when it comes to KFC it sets its own rules!”
With both studies pointing to strong consumer preference, the findings reinforce KFC’s position as a market leader in flavour and dining appeal. As UAE diners increasingly prioritise bold taste and satisfying food experiences, KFC’s continued focus on flavour innovation keeps it front of mind – and top of table.
When taste takes over, rules go out the window
To celebrate its flavour crown, KFC MENA has launched Taste Rules – a playful new campaign that turns taste into a talking point. Inspired by real cultural insight, it asks a simple, familiar question: who gets the last piece of chicken? Set against a backdrop of hospitality, tradition and etiquette, the campaign captures what happens when KFC hits the table, and all bets are off. A hero film follows a group of friends watching a football match who descend into humorous chaos as they argue over the final bite. The campaign celebrates the unapologetic experience of setting your own rules when it comes to taste.
About the research:
KFC commissioned YouGov America, Inc. to conduct the survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov America Inc. The methodology employed a non-probability-based sample using both quotas upfront during collection and then a weighting scheme on the back end designed and proven to provide nationally representative results.
These scores are based on research, sponsored by KFC, conducted by YouGov among adults in the UAE who are aware of at least one QSR brand, across a sample of 988, with a margin of error +/-3% at a confidence level of 95%.
